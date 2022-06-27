Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Odds | Djokovic Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic remains the odds-on betting favorite at Wimbledon 2022 after his Round 1 win. Djokovic needed four sets to dispose of world No. 81 Kwon Soon-Woo in the first round at Wimbledon 2022. Despite the shaky start, Djokovic’s odds to win Wimbledon 2022 have not moved at the top online sportsbooks. After notching his 80th career win at Wimbledon, Djokovic Wimbledon odds remain at -110.

Novak Djokovic Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Before you bet on Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2022, it might be wise to check out some of his tennis stats.

Djokovic comes in with an 80-10 career record at Wimbledon and an impressive 102-18 record on grass courts. While the 35-year-old has yet to win a grand slam tournament this season, he is still the No. 3-ranked tennis player in the world. With 20 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic trails only Rafael Nadal for the most all-time.

For a quick breakdown of all of Novak Djokovic’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #3

#3 Age: 35

35 Country: Serbia

Serbia Height: 6’2”

6’2” Weight: 170lbs

170lbs Coach: Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic 2022 Season ATP wins: ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Rome Wimbledon Record: 80-10

80-10 Grass Court Record: 102-18

102-18 Grand Slam Record: 328-47 (0.874%)

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Odds | Novak Djokovic Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Despite having a quiet season, Djokovic opens Wimbledon 2022 as the odds on favorite to win at -110 odds at the best US sports betting sites.

A master on grass courts, Djokovic has six Wimbledon titles in 16 career appearances. Djokovic enters as the No.1 seed and has a simple path to the quarterfinals with a potential matchup against Carlos Alcaraz, who is fairly inexperienced on grass.

In the first round, Djokovic secured his 80th victory at Wimbledon after defeating Kwon Soon-woo, becoming the first man or woman to win that many matches at each of the four Grand Slam tennis events.

There are also still questions regarding his eligibility for the 2022 US Open, meaning Wimbledon may be Djokovic’s last shot to win a Grand Slam this season. That could provide the No. 3-ranked player with the motivation necessary to capture his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -110 Matteo Berrettini +700 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz +900 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800 Nick Kyrgios +2800 Marin Cilic +2800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +8000 Denis Shapovalov +15000 Jannik Sinner +15000 Casper Ruud +20000 Grigor Dimitrov +20000 Cameron Norrie +20000 Taylor Fritz +20000 Alex De Minaur +25000 John Isner +25000 Roberto Bautista Agut +30000 Dan Evans +30000 Pablo Carreno Busta +40000 Ugo Humbert +50000 Lorenzo Musetti +50000 David Goffin +50000 Marton Fucsovics +50000 Reilly Opelka +50000 Jenson Brooksby +50000 Alex Bublik +50000 Stanislas Wawrinka +50000 Filip Krajinovic +50000 Diego Schwartzman +75000 Cristian Garin +75000

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has won three consecutive Wimbledon titles and is the odds-on favorite to win the men’s single title once again in 2022.

Wimbledon 2022 will also mark Djokovic’s final chance at winning a grand slam tournament this year. As of now, Djokovic will not be able to participate in the US Open due to his vaccination status.

There is a lot on the line for Djokovic at Wimbledon. Not only does he trail Rafael Nadal in career grand slams but he can also end Nadal’s quest for the calendar slam with a win at Wimbledon.

The No. 3 tennis player in the world, Djokovic also received a favorable draw as the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon, where he won’t be tested until the quarterfinal round. There he could face 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who has only played three career matches on grass court.

An opening round scare versus Kwon Soo-Woo might be enough to scare off bettors but it’s hard to bet against Djokovic’s dominance on grass. He is 102-18 in his career on grass and is 80-10 in his career at Wimbledon.

