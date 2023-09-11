Daniil Medvedev was the 24th player to lose to Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

That does not make it any less painful to lose in straight sets at the US Open, but it is a fact that Medvedev reflected on after the match.

Daniil Medvedev & Novak Djokovic just played an exhausting point. 31 shot rally. Novak is on the floor after. 1000% effort by both. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8K2DCvcxKT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 10, 2023

He had opportunities, but they were few and far between, and Djokovic closed the door on this match quicker than many thought would happen.

Daniil Medvedev says 23 other Grand Slam Finalists have regrets playing Novak Djokovic: “A lot of regrets. But at the same time… 23 other finalists… many more guys have a lot of regrets playing him in the final of a Slam.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/cJSKMUgTRP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2023



Djokovic continues to shatter records in his amazing career.

This is his 24th Grand Slam victory, a number he honored with a Mamba shirt after the match to pay homage to his friend and a big tennis fan, Kobe Bryant.

Novak Djokovic is wearing a Black Mamba shirt in honor of Kobe Bryant. “Mamba Forever” 24. You know what it is. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ea9ONs79YD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 10, 2023

He is the first man to win three majors in the same year four different times.

STAT: NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS THE FIRST MAN IN HISTORY TO WIN 3 MAJORS IN THE *SAME* YEAR ON *FOUR* OCCASIONS: 2011 – 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇺🇸

2015 – 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇺🇸

2021 – 🇦🇺🇫🇷🇬🇧

2023 – 🇦🇺🇫🇷🇺🇸 WHAT. A. STAT. pic.twitter.com/NBkzl4BrRf — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 10, 2023

And he is the oldest man at 36 years of age to win the US Open.

36,111 – At 36 years and 111 days, Novak Djokovic has become the oldest winner of the men’s singles title at the US Open. Gold. #USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @atptour pic.twitter.com/jwAbhr3vD1 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 10, 2023

Medvedev’s dry sense of humor came out in the trophy ceremony, but his peers have to be thinking along the same lines.

Daniil Medvedev to Novak Djokovic at US Open: “First of all I want to ask Novak what are you still doing here? Come on…” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qPaFX9NErp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 10, 2023

Congratulations Novak Djokovic, the 2023 US Open champion!

