Novak Djokovic Wins US Open And Further Cements His Status As GOAT Of Tennis

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev was the 24th player to lose to Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

That does not make it any less painful to lose in straight sets at the US Open, but it is a fact that Medvedev reflected on after the match.

 

He had opportunities, but they were few and far between, and Djokovic closed the door on this match quicker than many thought would happen.


Djokovic continues to shatter records in his amazing career.

This is his 24th Grand Slam victory, a number he honored with a Mamba shirt after the match to pay homage to his friend and a big tennis fan, Kobe Bryant.

He is the first man to win three majors in the same year four different times.

And he is the oldest man at 36 years of age to win the US Open.

Medvedev’s dry sense of humor came out in the trophy ceremony, but his peers have to be thinking along the same lines.

Congratulations Novak Djokovic, the 2023 US Open champion!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
