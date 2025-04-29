Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s Italian Open.  This was a bit of a surprise because Djokovic has not won an ATP clay court match in 2025 and was expected to get more match play in Rome.  He has played the Italian Open every year since 2007.

However, Djokovic has opted out of the tournament and will set his sights and energy on Roland Garros.  The 2025 French Open begins on May 25.

It has been an unusual year for Djokovic, but no one will ever count him out.  He mustered up the energy, will, and game to win the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal, the only item previously missing on his full resume.

One big difference between the Paris Olympics and Roland Garros is that the men play best-of-five sets at the French Open (and all Grand Slams).

Can Novak Djokovic Win Another Grand Slam?

Djokovic turns 38 on May 22.  He has 24 Grand Slam titles and would like to get a 25th, putting him ahead of Margaret Court as the all-time Grand Slam leader in the Open Era.

The window is closing for Djokovic. 14 of his Grand Slams came on the hardcourts of Melbourne and New York.  He won three French Open titles.  Djokovic has seven Wimbledon wins.

A Wimbledon win would be most likely.  His last Wimbledon title came in 2022.  The conditions and the courts would be most conducive for him physically.  Djokovic could also have British tennis legend Andy Murray in his box as his coach this year in London.  You could argue that at this point in his career, Djokovic knows what he needs to do to win, but if he requires a boost, Murray could provide it at Wimbledon.

If Novak Djokovic does not win a Grand Slam in 2025, he probably will not do it in 2026 or beyond as he gets closer to turning 40, with the massive amount of young talent in the game.

 

 

Topics  
News Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
6 Popular Tennis Players Share An April 29 Birthday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Madrid Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Power Outage Suspends Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Mutua Madrid Open: Coco Gauff Quietly Having A Great Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Madison Keys Advances In Singles and Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 26 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Will Face Elise Mertens For 2nd Time In 8 Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 25 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
Is Mirra Andreeva tennis’s next big superstar?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 19 2025
More News
Arrow to top