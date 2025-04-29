Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s Italian Open. This was a bit of a surprise because Djokovic has not won an ATP clay court match in 2025 and was expected to get more match play in Rome. He has played the Italian Open every year since 2007.

However, Djokovic has opted out of the tournament and will set his sights and energy on Roland Garros. The 2025 French Open begins on May 25.

BREAKING: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Rome. This will be his first time not playing this event since his first appearance in 2007. Hopefully he’s ready for Roland Garros. pic.twitter.com/9OAGYXGCRO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

It has been an unusual year for Djokovic, but no one will ever count him out. He mustered up the energy, will, and game to win the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal, the only item previously missing on his full resume.

With every passing tournament, Novak Djokovic showing up at the Olympic Games last year and doing exactly what needed to be done looks more and more incredible. That man held back the ticking of the clock for just that one tournament. Unreal. — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) April 26, 2025

One big difference between the Paris Olympics and Roland Garros is that the men play best-of-five sets at the French Open (and all Grand Slams).

Can Novak Djokovic Win Another Grand Slam?

Djokovic turns 38 on May 22. He has 24 Grand Slam titles and would like to get a 25th, putting him ahead of Margaret Court as the all-time Grand Slam leader in the Open Era.

The window is closing for Djokovic. 14 of his Grand Slams came on the hardcourts of Melbourne and New York. He won three French Open titles. Djokovic has seven Wimbledon wins.

A Wimbledon win would be most likely. His last Wimbledon title came in 2022. The conditions and the courts would be most conducive for him physically. Djokovic could also have British tennis legend Andy Murray in his box as his coach this year in London. You could argue that at this point in his career, Djokovic knows what he needs to do to win, but if he requires a boost, Murray could provide it at Wimbledon.

If Novak Djokovic does not win a Grand Slam in 2025, he probably will not do it in 2026 or beyond as he gets closer to turning 40, with the massive amount of young talent in the game.