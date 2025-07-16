Nuggets Hopeful to Reduce Nikola Jokić’s Minutes Next Season

It is no secret that Nikola Jokić is widely considered the best basketball player on the planet. It is also no secret that the Denver Nuggets relied on their superstar center to a fault last season. The three-time league MVP ranked fourth in minutes played per game (36.7). A workload that reflects both his importance and Denver’s lack of frontcourt depth. Without a reliable backup center capable of handling extended stretches, the Nuggets leaned heavily on Jokić throughout the season.

Last year, their best option behind him was an aging DeAndre Jordan. At nearly 37 years old, he could only contribute to short spurts. His limitations also made him a frequent target in opposing teams’ game plans. Recognizing the need to bolster their bench, Denver made a significant move this offseason by acquiring Jonas Valančiūnas via trade. The team is hopeful that the veteran center will honor his contract rather than accept reported offers to play in Greece. If he does stay, Valančiūnas would immediately become the most capable backup Jokić has had since DeMarcus Cousins’ brief stint in Denver.

Denver Hoping to Ease up on Nikola Jokić’s Minutes

Is Jonas Valančiūnas the Answer for the Denver Nuggets?

In addition to shoring up the frontcourt, the Nuggets added key depth pieces. Pieces such as Bruce Brown (returning after one year away) and Tim Hardaway Jr., another key veteran. These reinforcements are intended not only to improve bench production but also to reduce Nikola Jokić’s regular-season workload. This will preserve his energy for another deep playoff run.

Head coach, David Adelman, has been vocal about the importance of managing Jokić’s minutes.

“We know that one of the most important things we have to do next season is take care of him and make sure that he is the best version of himself if we’re lucky enough to get to that playoff spot,” Adelman said. “So yeah, it’s a concern. But it needs to be talked about. It needs to be done the right way. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

Adelman also plans to make Valančiūnas an integral part of the offense during the non-Jokić minutes. He plans to use him as a secondary offensive hub.

“He’s a bona fide, big-time center over the last decade who you can put in a bunch of different spots all over the floor,” Adelman explained. “And when I say, ‘point center,’ I mean someone you can play through in the half-court. I don’t envision him getting a rebound and pushing the ball up, but I do think some of the things we already do will work with him—playing five-out with back-side dribble handoffs, playing off the elbows, posting him up against smaller lineups, his ability to make others better.” “It’s not the assist numbers that matter to me. It’s his ability to start ball movement through the impact of who he is. So, he’s an enormous get. I’m super excited about getting him here, getting him acclimated.”

Adelman clearly sees Valančiūnas as a versatile and valuable piece who can help stabilize the second unit. With a proven track record of scoring, rebounding, and sometimes facilitating from the post, Valančiūnas brings a skill set that complements Denver’s system and allows for continuity even when Jokić is off the floor.

If everything goes according to plan, the Nuggets may finally have a reliable solution to one of their few remaining weaknesses. With Valančiūnas anchoring the bench and added depth across the roster, Denver is poised to better manage Nikola Jokić’s minutes, keeping their superstar fresh and their title hopes alive.