Nuggets, Jamal Murray Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

Mathew Huff
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic

The Denver Nuggets have extended point guard, Jamal Murray. After an offseason filled with drama, speculation, and rumors, Denver has made sure their second-most important player is not going anywhere anytime soon. Despite a rough end to the playoffs and a forgettable Olympics run with Team Canada, one should not forget his vital role to this Nuggets roster. The deal is for four years, $208 million, and will keep Murray from testing free agency next season. For Denver, they can rest easy now. Especially knowing one of their stars and best playoff performers will wear a Nuggets jersey for the foreseeable future.  

Denver Nuggets Sign Jamal Murray to Four-Year Extension Worth $208 Million 

Jamal Murray’s Importance to the Denver Nuggets

It is no secret that Jamal Murray is one of the most important players to Denver. The two-man game he has formed with superstar center, Nikola Jokic, is one of the hardest sets to guard against in the league. While last year was an injury-riddled year that left both Murray and the Nuggets frustrated, one should not forget his playoff run that helped lead Denver to their first title.

A postseason run that saw the former Kentucky Wildcat average 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 39.6 percent in 20 games. He is arguably the best player in the league that does not have an All-Star appearance right now. This coming season will tell us a lot about the future of the Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray’s personal career. However, Murray will most likely come out motivated and looking to have a career year. Especially after the sour end to last year’s campaign. 

Can the Nuggets Return to the NBA Promised Land? 

As of September 11th, 2024, the Denver Nuggets have title odds of +1,100 per FanDuel. That trails the defending champion, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Denver fans should not take this as a reason to be concerned. If anything, it will benefit the team.

The Nuggets have historically always played better as an underdog and as a team with a “chip on their shoulder.” Just ask the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers after blowing 3-1 series leads to them in the Bubble. Yes, the roster did go through some turnover this offseason. It still remains to be seen how Russell Westbrook will fit with this squad. Still, the fact that Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, arguably the best player in the world right now, are still on the roster gives this team a solid and fighting chance at making it back to the NBA Finals.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
