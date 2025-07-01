Nuggets Trade Michael Porter Jr. For Cam Johnson

The Denver Nuggets are trading away a piece of their “core four.” Michael Porter Jr. is headed to the Brooklyn Nets along with a 2032 first-round draft pick. In exchange, the Nuggets are receiving three-and-D wing, Cam Johnson. Johnson is someone who fits the Nuggets and provides a need that was glaring for Denver last season. Johnson provides consistent shooting and more consistent defense compared to Michael Porter Jr., who has been an essential part of Denver’s core for years.

Furthermore, adding Johnson in exchange for Porter Jr. will save the Nuggets at least $17 million providing some financial relief. In Brooklyn, Porter Jr. will have a chance to have a larger offensive role and potentially become a go-to option for the Nets. After all, we have seen players thrive after a change of scenery. All in all, this could be a deal that benefits both teams long term.

Denver Nuggets Send Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 First-Round Pick to Brooklyn Nets For Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson’s Fit With the Denver Nuggets

Cam Johnson is a player that appears to be a seamless fit into Denver’s scheme. He will thrive off of Nikola Jokić assists which will lead to easy catch-and-shoot opportunities and also be freed up for plenty of wide open three-point shooting chances coming off of hard screens. Johnson is a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter which has to have Denver’s coaching staff salivating.

On the other end of the floor, Johnson has proven to be a reliable perimeter defender. He may not be an All-Defensive Team type of lockdown defender, but he is still an upgrade over what the Nuggets had last season in terms of perimeter defense. Johnson has solid ability to switch on screens and is also adept in help defense situations. With this in mind, this deal was a terrific move for the Denver Nuggets’ front office.

A New Beginning For Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. had a decent regular season last year, but a shoulder injury in the playoffs hampered his production when it mattered most. During the regular season, the former Missouri product tallied a career-best 18.2 points, 7.0 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 50.4 percent. Porter Jr. also logged a three-point shooting percentage of 39.5 percent. With the Nets in a rebuilding phase, he will have the green light to let it fly. As a result, he could have a career-year from an offensive standpoint. Porter Jr. won’t be competing for a title in Brooklyn. However, it could serve as a good “reset,” for the six-foot-10 small forward.