NY Giants' Jalin Hyatt Breaks Speed Record As NFL's Fastest Player Ever

Gia Nguyen
Jalin Hyatt, the New York Giants’ third-round draft pick, is making a lot of noise at training camp. The rookie wide receiver has been a walking highlight reel for the Giants, with viral videos being shared on Instagram and Twitter showcasing his unbelievable speed.

Over the weekend, Hyatt reportedly broke the record for fastest speed in NFL history after hitting 24 mph in training camp.

Thanks to his speed and work ethic, Hyatt has been an early standout at Giants training camp. During the NFL Combine, he recorded a time of 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. While it wasn’t blazing fast, his game speed was apparent on tape while at Tennessee. Last season, he was also one of the best deep-ball receivers in college football for the Volunteers. Hyatt ranked sixth in the country among receivers with 40 or more receptions, averaging 18.9 yards per catch.

New York Giants Rookie Jalin Hyatt Breaks NFL Record At Training Camp

Hyatt recorded a speed of 24 MPH on Sunday at the Giants training camp, marking the fastest speed record in NFL History. The rookie broke Tyreek Hill’s record of 23.2 mph in 2016.

To put the numbers into perspective, the fastest time ever recorded during an athletic competition belongs to Usain Bolt at 27.7 mph in a 100-meter dash at the 2009 International Association of Athletics Federation World Championships.

The fastest time ever recorded in a game came from Parris Campbell in 2022, when he reached 22.1 mph.

Hyatt Is Standout In Giants’ Training Camp

Not only is Hyatt impressing the Giants’ training staff but quarterback Daniel Jones is. During an interview with Hyatt, Jones walked by and joked about reaching 24 mph.

His speed is not only making the staff turn heads but Hyatt is also making incredible plays on the field. With the addition of Hyatt, Jones will have a deep threat to keep opposing defenses honest.

Hyatt has been one of the most popular storylines for the Giants training camp and he continues to impress. He’s worked his way up in the top three wide receivers for the Giants and could see a growing workload in what is considered a weak receiving corps.

The former Tennessee Volunteers made a huge impact during the 2022 season with 67 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

Check out some of his highlight videos at the Giants training camp below.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
