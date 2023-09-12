NFL fans are absolutely devastated after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles on Monday night and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

It just took four snaps for the NY Jets’ Super Bowl hopes for this season to be over. Rodgers was in the game for a total of 75 seconds before getting hurt.

In the offseason, the Jets were considered Super Bowl contenders right after adding Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, to their roster. Now that Rodgers is injured, there are major questions surrounding the Jets’ next quarterback.

The top online sportsbooks have released odds for the Jets’ next quarterback.

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Now that Rodgers has been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Jets’ Super Bowl have lengthened considerably.

Ahead of Week 1, the Jets were Super Bowl contenders at +1400 odds. After losing their starting quarterback, the Jets’ odds moved to +4000 at the top online sportsbooks.

While the Jets still managed an overtime win over the Bills, the future of the franchise is still in doubt. Coach Robert Saleh will have to make some tough decisions going forward and must decide whether Zach Wilson can lead the team to the Super Bowl.

If not, it’s entirely possible that the team signs another quarterback and there are a few options available, including a former Super Bowl winner.

New York Jets Next Quarterback Odds

There is a lot of speculation on whether or not the Jets will sign another quarterback.

The top NFL betting sites have released odds on quarterbacks available, and Saleh has announced that Wilson will be QB1 going forward.

It’s not easy to replace someone of Rodgers’ stature. Right now, the Jets have Wilson, who is a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

However, there are other options available for the Jets, including Super Bowl champion Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, and yes, even Tom Brady.

Check out the chart below for New York Jets’ next quarterback odds.

Quarterback New York Jets Next Quarterback Odds Play Nick Foles +300 Jameis Winston +350 Colt McCoy +400 Taysom Hill +500 Davis Mills +600 Cooper Rush +1000 Carson Wentz +1200 Teddy Bridgewater +1400 Taylor Heinicke +1600 Case Keenum +1800 Marcus Mariota +1800 Tom Brady +2000

