NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury

Gia Nguyen
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury

NFL fans are absolutely devastated after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles on Monday night and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

It just took four snaps for the NY Jets’ Super Bowl hopes for this season to be over. Rodgers was in the game for a total of 75 seconds before getting hurt.

In the offseason, the Jets were considered Super Bowl contenders right after adding Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, to their roster. Now that Rodgers is injured, there are major questions surrounding the Jets’ next quarterback.

The top online sportsbooks have released odds for the Jets’ next quarterback.

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Now that Rodgers has been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Jets’ Super Bowl have lengthened considerably.

Ahead of Week 1, the Jets were Super Bowl contenders at +1400 odds. After losing their starting quarterback, the Jets’ odds moved to +4000 at the top online sportsbooks.

While the Jets still managed an overtime win over the Bills, the future of the franchise is still in doubt. Coach Robert Saleh will have to make some tough decisions going forward and must decide whether Zach Wilson can lead the team to the Super Bowl.

If not, it’s entirely possible that the team signs another quarterback and there are a few options available, including a former Super Bowl winner.

New York Jets Next Quarterback Odds

There is a lot of speculation on whether or not the Jets will sign another quarterback.

The top NFL betting sites have released odds on quarterbacks available, and Saleh has announced that Wilson will be QB1 going forward.

It’s not easy to replace someone of Rodgers’ stature. Right now, the Jets have Wilson, who is a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

However, there are other options available for the Jets, including Super Bowl champion Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, and yes, even Tom Brady.

Check out the chart below for New York Jets’ next quarterback odds.

Quarterback New York Jets Next Quarterback Odds Play
Nick Foles +300 BetOnline logo
Jameis Winston +350 BetOnline logo
Colt McCoy +400 BetOnline logo
Taysom Hill +500 BetOnline logo
Davis Mills +600 BetOnline logo
Cooper Rush +1000 BetOnline logo
Carson Wentz +1200 BetOnline logo
Teddy Bridgewater +1400 BetOnline logo
Taylor Heinicke +1600 BetOnline logo
Case Keenum +1800 BetOnline logo
Marcus Mariota +1800 BetOnline logo
Tom Brady +2000 BetOnline logo

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
