Horse Racing

NY Post Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Arcangelo Is Best Bet To Win

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kentucky Derby hopeful Hit Show

The NY Post’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find the NY Post’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are the NY Post’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

NY Post Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

As of June 8, Forte (+220) remains the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Forte and his team will be fired up to race after being unceremoniously scratched in the Kentucky Derby. Michael Leboff of the Action Network shared his picks with the NY Post, and his best bet to win is Arcangelo (+1000), with Hit Show (+1000) as his favorite longshot.

Arcangelo (+1000)

Leboff believes Arcangelo out of Gate No. 3 is in a similar position to when Mage entered the Kentucky Derby. Mage notably came in second place behind Forte before he won the Kentucky Derby at 15-1. Arcangelo’s most recent race came in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont where it finished first.

“Like Mage, there’s a chance that we’re dealing with a late-bloomer that is trending toward his best race at the exact right time,” Leboff said. “And in a beatable field like this, it’s worth exploring that angle at these odds.”

Bet on Arcangelo (+1000)

Hit Show (+1000)

Hit Show will be one of the most popular longshot picks in exactas and trifectas. Running out of Gate No. 7, Hit Show has run faster in each race. Despite a fifth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, Leboff believes the Hit Show’s Derby run was a “more impressive performance than the actual result portrays.”

“There’s more to those results than meets the eye, and since the on-paper performances are not eye-popping, you’re still getting a decent number on a horse with race-winning potential,” Leboff said about Hit Show.

Bet on Hit Show (+1000)

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Chris Fallica

Chris Fallica Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Tapit Trice Or Hit Show Will Win

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  58min
Horse Racing
National Treasure with John R. Velazquez
National Treasure Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
Horse Racing
Hit Show horse
Hit Show Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
Horse Racing
Red-Route-One-Work-Oaklawn-Park-03-27-23-005 (1)
Red Route One Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Horse Racing
Arcangelo-1090
Arcangelo Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Horse Racing
belmont stakes smoke
Belmont Stakes Air Quality: Will The Race Be Canceled If Smoke Doesn’t Clear?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 7 2023
Horse Racing
arcangelo
Jeff Siegel Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Buying Big On Arcangelo
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top