The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are the NY Post’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

As of June 8, Forte (+220) remains the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Forte and his team will be fired up to race after being unceremoniously scratched in the Kentucky Derby. Michael Leboff of the Action Network shared his picks with the NY Post, and his best bet to win is Arcangelo (+1000), with Hit Show (+1000) as his favorite longshot.

Leboff believes Arcangelo out of Gate No. 3 is in a similar position to when Mage entered the Kentucky Derby. Mage notably came in second place behind Forte before he won the Kentucky Derby at 15-1. Arcangelo’s most recent race came in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont where it finished first.

“Like Mage, there’s a chance that we’re dealing with a late-bloomer that is trending toward his best race at the exact right time,” Leboff said. “And in a beatable field like this, it’s worth exploring that angle at these odds.”

Hit Show will be one of the most popular longshot picks in exactas and trifectas. Running out of Gate No. 7, Hit Show has run faster in each race. Despite a fifth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, Leboff believes the Hit Show’s Derby run was a “more impressive performance than the actual result portrays.”

“There’s more to those results than meets the eye, and since the on-paper performances are not eye-popping, you’re still getting a decent number on a horse with race-winning potential,” Leboff said about Hit Show.

