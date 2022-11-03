NY Post Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup Predictions 2022

NY Post Breeders Cup 2022 picks are featured here. Continue reading for the latest picks and best bets from the top horse racing experts.

The 2022 Breeders Cup is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. Of course, the event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races this weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Breeders Cup 2022

Breeders Cup 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Breeders Cup 2022

Although Flightline is entering the 2022 Breeders Cup undefeated, the NY Post staff are favoring Epicenter to win the race over the horse bred by Summer Wind Equine. Flightline is the 3-5 favorite to win, and he’s starting from the No. 4 post position on Saturday.

Trainer John Sadler is aiming to win his second Breeders Cup of his career. In 2018, Sadler won the Breeders Cup Classic with Accelerate. Four years later, the 66-year-old knows Flightline is more than capable of winning his sixth consecutive race.

Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, has the second-highest odds of winning at 5-1. Not to mention, sportsbooks are giving Rich Strike 20-1 odds to win this year’s Breeders Cup.

First off, Epicenter has 5-1 odds to win this race. However, the NY Post staff are hoping for an upset this Saturday from the speedy 3-year-old colt. Bred by Westwind Farms, the seasoned competitor is 6-4 in his racing history. His best HRN speed figure was recorded at the Grade II Jim Dandy back in July.

At the 1 1/8-mile race, Epicenter finished with a Horse Racing Nation (HRN) speed figure of 110. Plus, his final time was 1:48.99, and he placed ahead of Zandon and Tawny Port. Factoring in speed and recent wins, Epicenter has the best odds of upsetting Flightline.

In August, Epicenter won the Grade I Travers Stakes. Along with some experienced bettors, the NY Post horse racing experts are picking this horse to defeat Flightline on Saturday. Following two Grade I race wins, the colt has the right endurance needed to outrun the favorite.

Flightline, a 4-year-old colt, is a perfect 5-for-5 in his racing history. In the 2022 Pacific Classic, Sadler’s horse finished ahead of Country Grammer and Royal Ship (BRZ) in September. He recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 126, his best measurement of his racing career.

Furthermore, the horse won his second Grade I race back in June at the 2022 Metropolitan. He placed ahead of Happy Saver and Speaker’s Corner. Flightline posted a 112 HRN speed figure at Metropolitan. But the colt is due for his first loss. So, the NY Post staff members feel picking Flightline to win is playing it too safe.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is a longshot to win with 20-1 odds. Nonetheless, he closed with 80-1 odds to win the Derby back in May. Owned by Richard Dawson, the 3-year-old colt is starting from the No. 8 post position. Instead of comparing odds, speed is more important.

At the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike recorded a HRN speed figure of 103. For the horse to win the 1 1/4-mile race from the No. 8 spot, he has to keep up with Epicenter and Flightline. Since trainer Eric Reed’s horse came in second behind Hot Rod Charlie at the Grade II Lukas Classic Stakes, the NY Post staff believe Rich Strike still has a chance to win this race.