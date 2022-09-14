NY Post NFL Week 2 Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Football analyst Erich Richter of the NY Post has released his NFL Week 2 picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2022 NFL season. His betting picks for three matchups are posted below.

Entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Erich Richter of the NY Post has his sights set on three matchups: Chargers vs. Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football, Colts vs. Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday, and Vikings vs. Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Chargers vs. Chiefs – Chiefs -4.5

For Richter’s first NFL Week 2 pick, the analyst pointed out that the Chiefs opened as 3-point favorites back in May. Now, according to Bovada oddsmakers, Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite.

The NY Post football analyst mentioned, “Furthermore, J.C. Jackson is trending in a positive direction, according to head coach Brandon Staley. If he plays, the line may swing back in the other direction.”

Since 2018, Mahomes is 12-2 in games played in September. Plus, the Chiefs are 11-2 in their last 13 primetime games. The Chargers are 3-13 SU in their past 16 matchups against Kansas City.

Colts vs. Jaguars – Colts -4

Next, Richter is picking the Colts to defeat the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Jags are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games played. He also noted that Indianapolis has still not won a season opener since 2013. Last week, the Colts-Texans matchup ended in a 20-20 tie. More NY Post NFL picks are on the main page.

Moreover, the analyst is expecting Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor to give the Jags a lot of problems this Sunday. “Ryan, Taylor, and Pittman should be positioned to give the Jaguars plenty of issues this weekend, and -4 seems like a generous spread,” explained Richter.

Vikings vs. Eagles – Vikings +2.5

Equally important, the NY Post analyst likes the Vikings’ odds of pulling off an upset on the road against the Eagles. While the Eagles’ super bowl odds increased from +2500 to 1400 after it was reported that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would miss 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury, Minnesota can still beat them.

“Their defense did allow 35 points to the Detroit Lions and nearly blew the lead after being up 38-21 in that game,” said Richter when referring to the Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Lions in Week 1. Now, he thinks that Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson could become “the best big-play combination” in the NFL.