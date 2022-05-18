NY Post Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Predictions 2022

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21; free NY Post Preakness picks, odds, bets and predictions are available below. The event is taking place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and this is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. This race is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Also, the track distance is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 miles). This race was first inaugurated on May 27, 1873. No more than 14 horses are allowed to compete. This year, the field consists of nine horses. BetOnline odds and free NY Post Preakness picks are below.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

NY Post Preakness Picks | NY Post Picks for Preakness 2022

Leading into the 2022 Preakness Stakes, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite to win the race. Of course, Epicenter placed second in the Kentucky Derby. The horse is racing at the No. 8 post position. The first-place winner of the Preakness will receive $600,000, 60% of the total purse. Including Epicenter and Simplification, Happy Jack is returning from the Kentucky Derby as well.

Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, isn’t racing on Saturday. Therefore, there’s no Triple Crown winner this year. Owner Rick Dawson wants the horse to relax for the Belmont Stakes. At 80-to-1 odds, Bettors still cannot believe the horse won the Derby.

Horse racing trainer Graham Motion also commented on Rich Strike not participating. He told the New York Post: “Nobody else can win the Triple Crown. Everybody wants to see you win the Preakness, except for the nine other horses’ trainers and connections. Everybody wants to see a Triple Crown winner.”

Below, we’ll review the best bets, picks, odds and predictions for the 2022 Preakness Stakes from the NY Post horse racing analysts.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Epicenter is the clear-cut favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. And the NY Post betting experts are taking note of it. Rick Dawson deciding not to enter Rich Strike into this race drastically altered the odds. This applies especially for Epicenter, the runner-up of the Kentucky Derby. At the Preakness, the horse is racing at the No. 8 post position. A total of 10 Preakness winners raced from the No. 8 post.

Additionally, Bernardini — the 2006 Preakness winner — was the last horse at position No. 8 to win the race. Regarding past racing performances, Epicenter finished first in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby back in March. The horse defeated Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Plus, Epicenter placed first in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February, beating Smile Happy and Zandon.

Bet On Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Furthermore, Secret Oath has 9-to-2 odds of winning the Preakness. It is a three-year-old filly, and she is racing from the No. 4 post position. Fourteen horses have won the Preakness from this gate number. Swiss Skydiver won the race at this spot in 2020.

Last December, Secret Oath won the Allow race. Then, the horse placed first at the Martha Washington Stakes. Not to mention, she won the Grade 3 Honeybee race in February, defeating Ice Orchid and Yuugiri. In April, for the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, Secret Oath placed third.

However, she went on to win the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks in May. Nest came in second place, whereas Desert Dawn finished third. This is exactly why NY Post horse racing analysts are targeting Secret Oath. After witnessing an underdog win the Kentucky Derby, bettors should think about taking a risk in this race.

Bet On Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline

Creative Minister (+1000) at BetOnline | NY Post Preakness Predictions

Lastly, Creative Minister possesses 10-to-1 odds of winning the Preakness. While odds are important in the grand scheme of things, it’s important to have at least one projected dark-horse winner for every major race. The NY Post staff are aiming big. But does this pick make sense? Creative Minister has never won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race. Nonetheless, the horse won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) in April.

Moreover, Creative Minister won the AlwOC at Churchill Downs earlier this month. Based on the horse’s previous race results, bettors might skip over this one. Before you do, though, one factor going in favor of Creative Minister is his starting position. Twelve horses have won the Preakness at the No. 2 post position. Cloud Computing was the last horse to win the Preakness at the No. 2 post back in 2017.