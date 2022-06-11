NY Times Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | NY Times Belmont Picks

The New York Times has two expert writers that make Belmont Stakes predictions. We have already taken a look at the picks made by Joe Drape. Now let us take a look at the picks made by Melissa Hoppert, the deputy editor of New York Times’ live coverage.

Let’s go over the top there horses that Hoppert likes the most for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Melissa Hoppert’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

RELATED:  Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Horse Picks

Melissa Hoppert Belmont Stakes Picks | Melissa Hoppert Horse Racing Picks

In addition to being the deputy editor of live coverage for the New York Times, Hoppert writes a famous horse racing blog. simply titled, “The Rail.”

Mo Donegal (+250) At MyBookie | Melissa Hoppert Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Hoppert has high praise for Mo Donegal’s trainer and jockey. Todd Pletcher trained Rags to Riches, Palace Malice and Tapwrit to Belmont victories. Meanwhile, Irad Ortiz Jr. of Puerto Rico has had unbelievable success at the Breeders’ Cup over the years, and rode Creator to a Belmont win in 2016.

 

Mo Donegal(+250) at MyBookie

Creative Minister (+750) At My Bookie |Melissa Hoppert Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Hoppert really likes the fact that Creative Minister has been in contention all year long. Now there is hope this horse still has something left to contend in the final Triple Crown race of the year.

Creative Minister(+750) at BetOnline

We The People (+200) At MyBookie | Melissa Hoppert Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Hoppert really likes the momentum We The People has shown heading into the race. He has won three of four his last four races and clobbered the field at the Peter Pan.

We The People(+200) at BetOnline

