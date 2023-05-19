As the anticipation for Preakness 2023 swells, the renowned New York Times horse racing experts, Melissa Hoppert and Joe Drape, are back to break down the field and offer their top picks. Their focus is drawn to two exceptional contenders this year: Mage and National Treasure. As the thundering hooves echo around Pimlico, it’s these equine athletes they believe have the greatest chance to emerge triumphant in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. So let’s dive in and take a look at the NY Times’ experts’ picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.



Here is a quick look at the NY Times’ expert picks for the Preakness Stakes. For a more in-depth account, continue reading below.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Preakness Stakes

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage -145 | National Treasure +250 | Blazing Sevens +700

NY Times Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

With news of First Mission’s scratch, Preakness Stakes favorite Mage, with odds of -145, is now in an even more commanding position at the top of the betting market.

NY Times experts, Melissa Hoppert and Joe Drape have slightly different opinions on who will emerge victorious, but Drape believes that Mage would have been victorious, even with First Mission in the race. On the other hand, Hoppert thinks National Treasure will be the one emerging victorious in the Preakness, dashing Mage’s Triple Crown hopes. Let’s take an even closer look at their thoughts.

Drape: Mage to win (-145)

New York Times expert Joe Drape believes Preakness Stakes favorite Mage is the horse to beat. Mage will be aiming to put the second jewel in the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago.

“There are no world beaters in this bunch,” Drape opines. “Don’t blame you if you eat the chalk.”

A very short and sweet analysis, but Drape’s opinion is that Mage is a class above everything else in this race. It’s hard to disagree, and Drape’s pick in this race is Mage to keep the Triple Crown alive come Saturday night.

Hoppert: National Treasure to win (+250)

While Drape thinks Mage will cross the line in front, Hoppert is of the belief that National Treasure will be the one in front after the 9.5 furlong dash. She cites concerns about Mage missing the break on several occasions and fears that could be terminal in this race.

On National Treasure, Hoppert says that trainer Bob Baffert’s record in the Preakness, could give the horse an edge.

“Should he prevail, Baffert will set the record for the most Preakness wins with eight,” Hoppert says.

The addition of blinkers will also provide a big boost, according to Hoppert. She thinks it will be enough to win the Preakness. We’ll see shortly if she is correct.

Longshot Bets: Blazing Sevens (+700) & Red Route One (+2000)

While neither Drape nor Hoppert have selected Blazing Sevens or Red Route One to win, they have each selected one of these in their top-three for place or show money.

Drape thinks Red Route One will be the one chasing home Mage, and thinks its late speed means you should have it on your radar.

“Like Mage, this colt gets going late,” Drape says. “Look for him to be chasing the Derby winner late.”

Meanwhile, Hoppert says that Blazing Sevens has some good races under its belt and that its pedigree means that this race will suit. These horses should be included in your exactas and trifectas according the NY Times experts.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023