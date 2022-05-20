NY Times Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Picks 2022

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is set to begin on Saturday, May 21. Come check out the NY Times Preakness picks, as well as the odds, and best bet for the prestigious event that will be taking place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Let’s go over all the NY Times picks for Preakness 2022 along with where to find the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

New York Times Preakness Picks | New York Times Picks for Preakness 2022

Early Voting seems to be one of the top horses that most bettors are putting money on coming into the Preakness. Most believe that Early Voting will be able to control the race and walk away with the win.

Epicenter is another name to look out for here. Many bettors thought Epicenter was going to win the Kentucky Derby and are looking for the horse to find success this time around here.

Below, we will look over the NY Times Preakness top three picks.

Early Voting (+350) at MyBookie

Early Voting is one horse right now that’s gaining huge tractions on the books. NY Times believes Voting has a great chance to win the Preakness because of his recent success.

Trainer Chad Brown is one of the top trainers in the world and is going to have his horse ready to go. Early Voting is going to be racing at the number 5 post position. One thing to keep in mind here is that there hasn’t been a horse that starts at the number 5 post position who has won this event since 2016.

Early Voting had enough points to enter the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but Chad Brown decided to remove him from Derby consideration because he wants to win the Preakness. Let’s see if it pays off for the trainer.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Epicenter is the second pick here from the NY Times. But, some are worried that Epicenter might have been his best at the Kentucky Derby and ended up coming in second place there. Does he have enough to get the job done here? Possibly, but it’s not an easy task to finish top-2 in the Kentucky Derby and then come to the Preakness and win it all.

Epicenter is the favorite to win the event, and rightfully so. If he can have another BSF score of 100 just like he did at the Kentucky Derby, he has a legitimate chance to win the event. The one question now is if he has enough in the tank to replicate that performance.

He’s going to be racing from the number 8 post position. There hasn’t been a Preakness winner since 2006 that started at that post position.

Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline

Secret Oath has some serious value coming into the Preakness and that’s what the NY Times is banking on here. Secret Oath will try to become the seventh filly in history to win the race.

If she wins this event, she will join Swiss Skydiver and Rachel Alexandra as fillies to win the Preakness in the 21st Century. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is one of the best trainers in the world and believes Secret Oath should be one of the favorites to win the Preakness.

This is Secret Oath’s second race in 2022 against male competitors. She finished in third place behind Cyberknife and Barber Road in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.