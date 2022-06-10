NYRA Belmont Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | Free Belmont Stakes Picks

NYRA (New York Racing Association) is a well-known horse betting site. Continue reading for all of their selections as well as some analysis about each of their four horses. They gave everyone multiple options that they think can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Let’s take a look at all of NYRA’s predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse competing on Saturday at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

NYRA Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | NYRA Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Come check out the horses that NYRA believes can win the race.

Nest was last seen in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, where she finished second. Only three fillies have ever won the Belmont Stakes, with Rags to Riches, also a filly, being the most recent winner in 2007.

She had previously won Keeneland's Grade One Ashland Stakes, demonstrating her ability to win at the highest level.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

After placing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal has emerged as a favorite for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This three-year-old hasn’t run since missing the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will come at Belmont Park fresher than the others.

Given that the Kentucky Derby is contested over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is run over 1m4f, it’s simple to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite. One thing that is holding some people back is his starting position. From his current position, Mo Donegal has a chance to win, but it will be tougher now.

They are hoping his owner made the right decision to rest him, let’s see if it pays off.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was once the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but that has altered according to the post-position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has slipped down most horse racing betting companies’ rankings. In the Belmont Stakes, We The People and him are currently tied for first place. We The People’s trainers should be optimistic about what he can do this weekend.

We The People is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a Major Graded event this season. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four races, the most recent of which was the Peter Pan Stakes.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was raced over 1m2f, connections appear to have made the right call by upping the distance to 1m4f, especially because this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Joel Rosario, his jockey, won the race twice with Sir Winston in 2014 and 2019.

Because the extra distance is likely to be the difference between him and others with somewhat higher chances, he has a good chance of upsetting them. He might be a good bet for bettors looking for a long shot.