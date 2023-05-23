MLB News and Rumors

Oakland A’s Broadcaster Fired Following On-Air Racial Slur

Colin Lynch
A’s Broadcaster Was finally let go following a brief suspension

On Monday, the Oakland A’s made the decision to terminate broadcaster Glen Kuiper following an incident where he used a racial slur during a pregame show on May 5. The team immediately condemned the slur as “unacceptable” upon its occurrence, and the following day, NBC Sports California suspended Kuiper indefinitely. However, on Monday, the network announced his official dismissal.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately. We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.” – NBC Sports California

The incident took place during a pregame show for an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Kuiper and former A’s pitcher Dallas Braden were engaged in a discussion about their visit to the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City. While referencing their trip, Kuiper inadvertently used a racial slur in place of the museum’s name.

Kuiper Apologized Later That Game

Later during the sixth inning of the A’s-Royals game, Kuiper took the opportunity to issue an apology for his inappropriate remark. Despite his regret, the consequences of his action led to his termination.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. As I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Kuiper had been a part of the A’s broadcast team since 2004, initially starting as an on-field correspondent. In 2006, he assumed the role of the primary TV play-by-play announcer, a position he held until his suspension and subsequent firing. Prior to his broadcasting career, Kuiper played two seasons of minor-league baseball as an infielder in 1985 and 1986. He issued another apology following his suspension.

“I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said,” Kuiper said via a statement released by NBCSC. “I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

The decision to terminate Kuiper underscores the importance of addressing and rectifying instances of inappropriate and offensive language, particularly in a professional setting such as sports broadcasting. The A’s and NBC Sports California took swift action in denouncing the slur and imposing disciplinary measures. By severing ties with Kuiper, they are sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
