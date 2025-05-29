The French Open crowds have been massive, and one notorious athlete, Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ, was spotted in the crowd on Wednesday to watch Carlos Alcaraz.

GAME RESPECTS GAME 🤝 Odell Beckham Jr all smiles as he watched Carlos Alcaraz cruise into round three at Roland Garros 😄#RolandGarros #CarlosAlcaraz #OBJ #TennisMeetsFootball #RG2025 pic.twitter.com/PLmSSfOrjT — João Neves (@jon_snow_pt) May 28, 2025

OBJ later sat down with the McEnroe brothers and talked about his admiration for tennis players, their mental fortitude and tactics they must employ during matches to outthink and outmanuever their opponents. He admitted that tennis is one sport that he has not tried and does not believe he could play.

That’s a ringing letter of endorsement from a superathlete for the sport of professional tennis. However, OBJ is not the only one who has come out and shared his love of the sport.

Coach Prime Is Learning To Play

Speaking of phenomenal NFL athletes, Deion Sanders, aka Prime or Coach Prime, has also recently admitted that he loves playing tennis.

Everyone knows that Deion was a great athlete, but in recent years, his quality of life has been affected by blood clots and foot issues that resulted in the amputation of toes.

In true Deion Sanders style, he is a competitor that cultivates new nicknames. In six months, he humorously aspired to becoming “Coach Blackenroe”.

Matthew McConaughey Is A Fan

Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey is the epitome of coolness, and he has been a tennis fan for years. He has watched matches at the Austin Open and the US Open. McConaughey has also played tennis but spends much of his time cheering for his favorite player, Tommy Paul. The actor has also watched one of USA’s best female tennis players, Jessica Pegula, in action. He stays current, tweeting a recent congratulations to Novak Djokovic for winning his 100th ATP title last week at the Geneva Open.

. @TommyPaul1 diggin out a dirty win in Paris! LFG TP!! — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 28, 2025