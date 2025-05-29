Tennis News and Rumors

OBJ At The French Open Is Latest Example Of Tennis Attracting VIPs

Wendi Oliveros
Odell Beckham Jr.

The French Open crowds have been massive, and one notorious athlete, Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ, was spotted in the crowd on Wednesday to watch Carlos Alcaraz.

OBJ later sat down with the McEnroe brothers and talked about his admiration for tennis players, their mental fortitude and tactics they must employ during matches to outthink and outmanuever their opponents.  He admitted that tennis is one sport that he has not tried and does not believe he could play.

That’s a ringing letter of endorsement from a superathlete for the sport of professional tennis.  However, OBJ is not the only one who has come out and shared his love of the sport.

Coach Prime Is Learning To Play

Speaking of phenomenal NFL athletes, Deion Sanders, aka Prime or Coach Prime, has also recently admitted that he loves playing tennis.

Everyone knows that Deion was a great athlete, but in recent years, his quality of life has been affected by blood clots and foot issues that resulted in the amputation of toes.

In true Deion Sanders style, he is a competitor that cultivates new nicknames.  In six months, he humorously aspired to becoming “Coach Blackenroe”.

 

Matthew McConaughey Is A Fan

Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey is the epitome of coolness, and he has been a tennis fan for years.  He has watched matches at the Austin Open and the US Open.  McConaughey has also played tennis but spends much of his time cheering for his favorite player, Tommy Paul.  The actor has also watched one of USA’s best female tennis players, Jessica Pegula, in action.  He stays current, tweeting a recent congratulations to Novak Djokovic for winning his 100th ATP title last week at the Geneva Open.

Tennis News and Rumors
