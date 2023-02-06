If you see the prop bet for an Octopus and you’re very confused, you may not be alone. But it is a real NFL stat and there is a Super Bowl Prop based on it, with some wild odds.

What Is An Octopus In Football?

The “octopus” is a unique football statistic created in 2019 by Mitch Goldich of Sports Illustrated. It refers to a situation where the same player scores a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion. The two-point conversion was added to the NFL in 1994, and there have been only 175 recorded instances in the league’s history.

Six players, including quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, have achieved an “octopus” this season. Other players who have accomplished this feat include Nick Chubb, D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Jordan Atkins. Todd Gurley holds the record for the most “octopuses” with four, followed by Randy Moss with three. There has be actual points scored by the player. So if a quarterback throws for a touchdown and then throws for the two-point conversion, it’s not an octopus.

The Odds Of An Octopus Bet Occurring

The betting odds of +1400 for an “octopus” occurring in the last Super Bowl imply a probability of 6.67%. Before the current NFL season began, the odds of an “octopus” happening in any NFL game since the introduction of the two-point conversion in 1994 was approximately 2.25%. The odds of -2500 for the “No” market indicate a probability of 96.15% that an “octopus” won’t happen. The likelihood of an “octopus” not occurring is around 97.75%, giving a “No” wager a 1-2% advantage, but the high odds number may not appeal to most bettors.

Will There Be An Octopus? Odds Play Yes +1400 No -10000

Prop bets have taken off in the past few years, especially come Super Bowl time. Prop bets are getting wilder and more interesting and make for a fun way to bring on added excitement to the big game.