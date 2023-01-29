Odds for UFC Bantamweight Champion at the End of 2023

The UFC’s men’s bantamweight division is by far the most stacked in the entire organization. Right now, Sterling is the odds-on favorite to end the year as the bantamweight champion. Let’s take a look at how the odds stack up.

With that said, there are some good odds on fighters with the possibility of dethroning the “Funk Master”.

Here is the list of the full odds for the end-of-the-year champion:

Aljamain Sterling +110

This seems to be the no-brainer one out of the bunch.

Sterling is currently nursing a torn bicep tendon and will likely not be defending his belt until the second quarter of 2023.

His first title defense will be against Henry Cejudo and if he is able to get past him there is a good chance he will only have to fight one more for the rest of the year.

Given the current state of the top of the division, Sterling would be favored in each of those respected matchups.

Marlon Vera +700

Marlon Vera is scheduled to take on his toughest test to date in Cory Sandhagen in February.

That bantamweight clash is rumored to be the number one contender fight to see who will be next in line to take on the winner of Sterling and Cejudo.

Vera has been on an unbelievable run and this could certainly be his one and only shot at getting championship gold around his waist.

Given that it most likely will be either Vera or Sandhagen to fight for the title next, it’s worth a shot at betting on either one of them.

Umar Nurmagomedov +3300

This is my dark horse in the men’s bantamweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has been steadily climbing the rankings in the bantamweight division, one win at a time.

For this to happen, Sterling will have to fight at least three times this year or there be a new champion.

If Sterling does somehow fight more than twice or there is a new champion then there is an off chance they can meet Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov will need at least one or two more wins at the top of the division before he gets his shot. If he somehow manages to get his shot I am certain he wins it.