KSI v Jake Paul Is The Most Likely Super-Fight Expected To Take Place By 2024

Liam Solomon
The Sports Daily have compiled exclusive odds on the likelihood of a number of super-fights to happen by 2024.

  • The Sports Daily reveal exclusive odds on the likelihood of super-fights to take place by the end of 2024
  • Traders believe KSI is more likely to fight Jake Paul first instead of Tommy Fury

Boxing is one of the most captivated sports on the globe and recent super-fights such as Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin had viewers tuning in who aren’t even interested in the game.

We had our trader price up the chances of a number of different bouts to happen before the end of 2024, with two fights at an odds-on price.

Boxing Fights To Happen By End Of 2024 Odds

  • KSI vs Jake Paul @ -138
  • KSI vs Tommy Fury @ +150
  • Gervonta Davis vs Vasiliy Lomachenko @ +200
  • Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson @ +250
  • Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang @ +250
  • Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +300
  • Gervonta Davis vs Teofimo Lopez @ +333
  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua @ +400
  • Zhilei Zhang vs Anthony Joshua @ +400
  • Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder @ +600
  • Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang @ +900
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs Zhilei Zhang @ +1200
  • Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +1400
  • Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400
  • Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs Francis Ngannou @ +4000

The Sports Daily Head of News Lee Astley said: “There are plenty of super-fights we’d love to see take place in the next year in a half.

“KSI v Jake Paul is still the most anticipated influencer fight on the planet, with oddsmakers predicting it to be the next mega fight to come about’.

“Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is one of the hottest names in boxing and his next opponent is likely to be Vasiliy Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson. One thing is for sure, we’ve got a hell of an 18 months coming up in the world of boxing.”

KSI Fancied To Fight Jake Paul First Before Challenging Tommy Fury

Our traders believe KSI is likely to fight Jake Paul next and make Tommy Fury wait to complete his mission of ‘destroying YouTube boxing’ once and for all after dispatching of Paul earlier this year.

KSI’s last fight came in controversial fashion and his KO win was overturned to ‘no decision’ after he sent the nightclub owner crashing to the canvas with an illegal elbow.

Anthony Joshua’s Return To The Ring Likely To Come Against Tyson Fury

Last month, talks between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for an all-British heavyweight clash collapsed yet again leaving boxing fans wondering if we’ll ever see the fight take place.

At a price of +400 to happen by the end of 2024, the chances are still alive. Rumours have been circulating regarding a potential clash at Wembley Stadium in September, which will likely require both sides to compromise and meet in the middle for a deal to be struck.

Liam is a content writer for The Sports Daily. He has 7 years of experience writing articles on trending topics including sports and finance. Liam has a passion for analysing trending data and has had his data shared in publications including New York Times, BBC and 1000's more.
