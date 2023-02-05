Odds Update: NBA Finals Lines Shift After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Kyrie Irving trade shocked the NBA world on Sunday afternoon, as the former Brooklyn Nets point guard will join forces with Luka Doncic as members of the Dallas Mavericks.

The process happened quickly, as Irving shockingly asked to be traded during the last week. There were reports that the Nets preferred to get a deal done well before the February 9th trade deadline, and they most certainly did. They’ll send their disgruntled superstar to the Western Conference in a package that includes players and draft picks.

While the Nets will likely suffer a decline in their performance as they integrate the new pieces of their team and learn to play without their old point guard. They have been without Kevin Durant for nearly a month, with his return being non-imminent. Brooklyn has been able to maintain their spot as the 4th seed in the East, but things could change quickly after the transaction.

Kyrie Irving Traded – What It Means For The Oddsmakers

The Nets will acquire two starters from Dallas. Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie with join Durant in Brooklyn, and the two combine for 28 points per game. They also acquired a handful of draft picks in the deal as well, including a 2029 first round pick and a couple of seconds.

So in the short term, the Nets will likely struggle until Durant returns (and perhaps even after), and the Mavericks will take some time getting used to playing with their new teammate. But what do things look like for the long term? In particular, what happens to the championship odds for both teams?

What About The NBA Finals Odds?

Before the trade, the Mavericks were holding onto dear life at their position as 6th in the West, but the acquisition of Irving should help them rise in the standings. Las Vegas thinks so as well. Dallas was sitting at 20-to-1 odds to win the NBA Championship on Sunday morning, but those numbers dropped significantly. Immediately after the trade, the line was moved all the way down to 12-to-1, making the Mavericks one of the favorites not only in the Western Conference, but to win the championship as well.

Things obviously went the other way for Brooklyn. The Nets started the day with 10-to-1 championship odds despite their injury issues, but have dropped all the way down to 18-to-1.

How do the rest of the teams stack up? The Celtics are currently the clear favorite with +260 odds to win it all, with the Bucks coming in behind them at +500. The Nuggets are the top team out of the West with +750 odds, followed by the Grizzlies at +1000. The Warriors, who are currently hovering around .500 and will be without Stephen Curry for at least a couple of weeks, are still somehow +1200.