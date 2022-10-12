Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: The Best Newcomers After Week 5

Week 6 is just around the corner, but the NFL season has already given some of the most explosive rookie performances in recent memory, and the youth have been taking the league by storm fresh out of college.

With that in mind, we are taking a look at who among the current pool of offensive rookies has impressed the most, as well as taking a look at the current odds for the end-of-season award in NFL betting.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Moneyline Bookmaker Dameon Pierce +400 Breece Hall +500 Chris Olave +550 Drake London +800 George Pickens +900 Garrett Wilson +1000 Romeo Doubs +1000 Kenneth Walker III +1200 Kenny Pickett +1400

Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce leads the way in the current market on BetOnline, which is all the more impressive given the Florida product was the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

His performances certainly warrant his position at the summit – Pierce leads the rookies with 412 rushing yards and has three touchdowns to his name already. In a Texans side that has been somewhat underwhelming after going 1-3-1 so far, the 22-year-old has been one of their more consistent performers, breaking through tackles with ease and showing maturity beyond his years.

Elsewhere, Breece Hall looks to be fantastic value at +500 given he is a shoe-in for the overall Rookie of the Year award. The Iowa State second round pick has quickly taken on a leading role for the Jets and they are seemingly happy to continue to lean on the 21-year-old in their rushing-heavy offence.

Incredibly, he racked up 197 total yards to sweep aside the Dolphins in an emphatic 40-17 victory in Week 5, while he has 275 overall rushing yards, two TDs, 213 receiving yards and one TD catch so far for New York.

Breece Hall with a 79-yard reception in the Jets-Dolphins game: pic.twitter.com/vTm19mK0lP — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) October 9, 2022

Further down the list, Hall’s +1000 teammate Garret Wilson has also impressed since being selected as the 10th overall pick out of Ohio. The wide receiver has some serious firepower behind him with signal callers Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson combining for a perfect blend of experience and youth.

With 20 catches, 282 receiving yards and two TD’s so far, Wilson’s trajectory can only go in one direction given his breathtaking speed and power, while a blossoming partnership with Zach Wilson is likely to keep the numbers ticking over.

And finally, we arrive at the biggest value pick, but certainly one that has credibility when you look at the meteoritic rise of Kenny Pickett. While +1400 is a huge price, there are several factors which could lead to a left-field charge from Pickett, who has taken over as the Steelers first-choice quarterback, usurping Mitch Trubisky.

First of all, he is a quarterback, the only one listed on our table above, which lands him in good stead to keep racking up the star numbers. As has become customary with the MVP award after the last eight recipients have played QB, the position lends itself to receiving more of the plaudits given the creative role they play in racking up points.

While Pittsburgh are having a fairly disastrous start losing four of their opening five games, they seem to be relying heavily on his output, and with good reason. A 300-yard debut, as well as scoring two touchdowns on his first three drives is a solid start in a team lacking in offensive prowess.