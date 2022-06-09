Horse Racing

Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites Pick We The People to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Gia Nguyen
Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites Pick We The People to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Following Tuesday’s post position draw, We The People has the best Belmont Stakes odds at the top offshore horse racing betting sites. Mo Donegal, Rich Strike, and Nest are next on the board with the best odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

The Best Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022
Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Claim Now
$500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750
Claim Now

Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites Pick We The People to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

While Mo Donegal was originally the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, that distinction has changed since the post position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has slid down the board at the best horse racing betting sites.

Instead, the early money has moved the odds on We The People at the top online racebooks. We The People drew the rail with post 1 and is currently listed with 2/1 morning line odds.

However, the best offshore horse racing betting sites are offering much better odds for We The People at the 2022 Belmont Stakes. While BetOnline and MyBookie have We The People at +250 odds, BetUS offers slightly more value on the Belmont Stakes betting favorite at +275.

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Returns to the Track at Belmont Stakes 2022

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner in 2022, there will still be plenty of exciting storylines to follow at Belmont Park this weekend.

The second-biggest longshot winner in Kentucky Derby history, Rich Strike, will be making his return to the track for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby 2022 winner is trying to become the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown back in 2018.

Following his historic win, horse racing fans won’t be able to get 80-1 odds on Rich Strike this weekend. Instead, Rich Strike enters with modest +550 odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022 at the top online racebooks.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

The best offshore horse racing betting sites have better Belmont Stakes 2022 odds than horseplayers can expect to find at the track.

We The People and Mo Donegal find themselves as co-favorites to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes at +250 odds. However, the morning line betting favorite has won just four times in the last 15 years.

Instead, the longest race in the Triple Crown has been much friendlier to double-digit longshots. In fact, 7 of the previous 14 Belmont Stakes winners have had odds of 11-1 or higher before the race.

The 1 ½ mile race has also not been friendly to closers, as only three horses in the last 20 years have come from behind to win the Belmont Stakes.

In 2022, there are a few horses that could benefit from the added length at Belmont Park. Nest, Creative Minister, and Barber Road are among the horses that could have an edge in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play
We The People +250 BetOnline logo
Mo Donegal +250 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +550 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +650 BetOnline logo
Nest +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +2500 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +2800 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Horse Racing

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
how to bet on Belmont 2022 in Massachusetts

Belmont Stakes 2022: Date, Time, and Location

Mathew Huff  •  7s
Horse Racing
ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions
ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions
James Foglio  •  13h
Horse Racing
NY Post Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 NY Post Horse Racing Picks New York Post
NY Post Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | NY Post Horse Racing Picks
James Foglio  •  14h
Horse Racing
CBS Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions
CBS Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions
James Foglio  •  15h
More Horse Racing News