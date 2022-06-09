Following Tuesday’s post position draw, We The People has the best Belmont Stakes odds at the top offshore horse racing betting sites. Mo Donegal, Rich Strike, and Nest are next on the board with the best odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

The Best Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Offshore Horse Racing Betting Sites Pick We The People to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

While Mo Donegal was originally the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, that distinction has changed since the post position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has slid down the board at the best horse racing betting sites.

Instead, the early money has moved the odds on We The People at the top online racebooks. We The People drew the rail with post 1 and is currently listed with 2/1 morning line odds.

However, the best offshore horse racing betting sites are offering much better odds for We The People at the 2022 Belmont Stakes. While BetOnline and MyBookie have We The People at +250 odds, BetUS offers slightly more value on the Belmont Stakes betting favorite at +275.

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Returns to the Track at Belmont Stakes 2022

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner in 2022, there will still be plenty of exciting storylines to follow at Belmont Park this weekend.

The second-biggest longshot winner in Kentucky Derby history, Rich Strike, will be making his return to the track for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby 2022 winner is trying to become the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown back in 2018.

Following his historic win, horse racing fans won’t be able to get 80-1 odds on Rich Strike this weekend. Instead, Rich Strike enters with modest +550 odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022 at the top online racebooks.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

The best offshore horse racing betting sites have better Belmont Stakes 2022 odds than horseplayers can expect to find at the track.

We The People and Mo Donegal find themselves as co-favorites to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes at +250 odds. However, the morning line betting favorite has won just four times in the last 15 years.

Instead, the longest race in the Triple Crown has been much friendlier to double-digit longshots. In fact, 7 of the previous 14 Belmont Stakes winners have had odds of 11-1 or higher before the race.

The 1 ½ mile race has also not been friendly to closers, as only three horses in the last 20 years have come from behind to win the Belmont Stakes.

In 2022, there are a few horses that could benefit from the added length at Belmont Park. Nest, Creative Minister, and Barber Road are among the horses that could have an edge in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites.