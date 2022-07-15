Offshore Sportsbooks Offer Odds for Amber Heard’s Next Boyfriend

Offshore sportsbooks are now offering odds for Amber Heard’s next boyfriend/girlfriend. This news comes a day after she lost her bid for a new trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Elon Musk has the best odds (+1000) of becoming the actress’s next boyfriend, followed by Andres Muschietti (+1600). However, considering Heard came out as bisexual years back, the sportsbook included potential girlfriend candidates as well.

Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in 2015. Then, the couple divorced two years later. They first met off the set prior to filming The Rum Diary in 2009. Unlike Depp’s next-girlfriend odds list, BetOnline oddsmakers are not giving Heard any odds of getting back together with her ex-husband. Nonetheless, the actress could go back to dating one of the men on BetOnline’s list. Heard’s next boyfriend/girlfriend odds are featured below.

Next Boyfriend/Girlfriend Odds Play Elon Musk +1000 Andres Muschietti +1600 Kourtney Kardashian +4000 AzMarie +7500 Tom Cruise +10000 Ben Affleck +10000 Kate McKinnon +10000 Kyrsten Sinema +10000 Scott Eastwood +15000 Madonna +20000 Lady Gaga +20000 Brad Pitt +20000 Elliott Page +20000 Daniel Craig +25000 Donald Trump Sr. +25000

Elon Musk (+1000) Odds at BetOnline | Offshore Sportsbooks

To begin, Elon Musk was born in Transvaal, South Africa on Jun. 28, 1971. He is now 51 years old. Musk is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX. Plus, he’s the founder and product architect of Tesla. Per Forbes, Musk has a $213.9 billion net worth in 2022. He married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000, and then the couple divorced eight years later in 2008.

Next, Musk decided to marry Talulah Riley in 2010. Though, a divorce followed two years later. To make matters worse, after re-marrying in 2013, Riley and Musk divorced again in 2016. Musk went on to date Heard for about a year soon after that. In 2018, Musk announced to the public that he was dating Grimes, a Canadian musician and singer. The couple separated in December 2021.

Andres Muschietti (+1600) Odds at BetOnline

Next, Andres Muschietti has the second-best odds of dating Amber Heard again. Muschietti was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Aug. 26, 1973. He is turning 49 next month. He is a screenwriter and film director. Muschietti directed Mama (2013), It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). Also, he is the director of The Flash, which is releasing in 2023.

In 2019, Muschietti was spotted kissing Heard outside their friend’s home in Los Angeles. This news came shortly after Heard split from Vito Schnabel. Musk and Muschietti have the best odds of getting back together with Heard, so feel free to place a bet over at BetOnline right now.

AzMarie (+7500) Odds at BetOnline

If Kourtney Kardashian wouldn’t be interested in dating Amber Heard, the third-best option is AzMarie Livingston. She is an American fashion model, singer and actress. Her real name is Ashley Marie Livingston. She was born in San Fernando Valley, California on Dec. 28, 1986. The model turns 36 this year.

AzMarie is famous for appearing on America’s Next Top Model: British Invasion in 2012, and the actress was casted in Precious in 2009. As for television shows, she starred in The Real Housewives of New York City (2010), The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty (2010), DTLA (2012), Empire (2015) and other shows.

Considering Heard turned 36 in April, if she wanted to date a woman in her age range, AzMarie could be her perfect match. Livingston came out almost 21 years ago. It is unknown on whether or not Heard has had any communication with AzMarie, but sportsbooks have her on the list for one logical reason: she’s available.

