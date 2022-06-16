NBA News and Rumors

Offshore Sportsbooks Pick Celtics vs Warriors in NBA Finals 2022 Game 6

Gia Nguyen
The best offshore sportsbooks pick the Boston Celtics to win vs the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston is favored to win at home by 3.5-points at the best offshore betting sites, who are predicting the NBA Finals to go back to Golden State for a decisive Game 7.

Celtics Hope to Keep NBA Championship Hopes Alive vs Warriors

It’s all or nothing for the Boston Celtics, as they head back to TD Garden for one last chance to save their season.

If the Celtics can defend their home court, Jayson Tatum and company will keep their NBA Championship hopes alive and push the NBA Finals to a decisive Game 7 at the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will look to win their fourth ring in eight years under head coach Steve Kerr.

After a monstrous Game 5, it was an ‘off night’ for Stephen Curry, who went 0-for-9 from 3-point range. However the Warriors still came out with a win and now lead the series 3-2, thanks to help from Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in the win.

For Curry, his off-night snapped a streak of 233 consecutive games and 133 straight playoff games with a 3-pointer. The last time Curry failed to hit a 3-pointer was back on November 8, 2018.

NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 Odds

After going down 3-2 in the series, Boston will head home to TD Garden in yet another do-or-die game.

With a 3-0 record in elimination games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics have been in this situation before. Boston came back from a 3-2 series deficit versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA-Champion Milwaukee Bucks and cooled off the Miami Heat in another elimination game with its back against the wall.

The Celtics will be favored by 3.5-points at home and own -174 moneyline odds with their season being on the line. On the other hand, the Warriors sit at +154 odds to win Game 6 and close out the series. The total for this game is set at 210.5 points.

For a complete breakdown of the best Boston Celtics vs Golden State Game 6 odds from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Bet Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play
Moneyline +154 -174 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-104) -3.5 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 210.5 Points (-110) Under 210.5 Points (-110) BetOnline logo

NBA Finals Game 6 Public Betting Percentages

Despite being favored to win the contest by 3.5-points, more NBA fans seem to be backing Golden State in Thursday night’s elimination game.

According to the top offshore sportsbooks, 52 percent of bettors are backing the Warriors to win versus the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. On the other hand, nearly 48 percent of the public betting action will be on the Celtics.

With its season on the line, Boston could provide some value to sharp bettors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which will be played at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

If the series winds up back at the Chase Center for Game 7, the Warriors will likely find themselves favored to win the NBA Championship.

NBA News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

