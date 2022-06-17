Golf News and Rumors

Offshore Sportsbooks Pick Rory McIlroy to Win US Open After Round 1

Gia Nguyen
2022-06-17

The top offshore sportsbooks pick Rory McIlroy to win the 2022 Us Open after Round 1. While he opened as the favorite at +1100, McIlroy’s odds have shortened to +450 odds after 18 holes. McIlroy sits one stroke behind leader Adam Hadwin and is tied for second place. He will tee off Friday afternoon at 1:25 p.m. ET.

The best offshore sports betting sites have Rory McIlroy winning the 2022 US Open after Round 1.

McIlroy opened as the betting favorite at +1100 odds to win the US Open, but after his stellar performance through 18, his odds have shortened to at +450. McIlroy is tied for second with one stroke behind the lead.

Fresh off defending his RBC Canadian Open title, McIlroy looks to win his first major championship win this season.

A four-time major champion, McIlroy won the US Open back in 2011, over a decade ago.

Updated US Open 2022 Betting Odds After Round 1

Despite being tied for second, Rory McIlroy is still the favorite in the field with +450 odds.

Canadian Adam Hadwin sits atop of the leaderboard through the first 18 holes at -4 under par. While Hadwin’s US Open odds have shortened after his first-round performance, he still has +2500 odds to win the third Major Championship of the season.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are still in contention just three strokes behind the lead. Thomas sits just behind McIlroy at +1100 odds and defending US Open champion Rahm has +1200 odds going into the second round.

The biggest odds jump comes from Matthew Fitzpatrick, who opened at +2800 and currently has +1200 heading into the second round. In 2013, Fitzpatrick won the US Amatuer Championship at The Country Club and will look to win his first title win as a pro again at Brookline.

Below, we’ll break down the best US Open betting odds heading into Round 2 from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

US Open Golfers US Open Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +450 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1100 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1200 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +2000 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +2200 BetOnline logo
Adam Hadwin +2500 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2800 BetOnline logo
Aaron Wise +3000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +3000 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovalnd +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Brian Harman +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +6600 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +6600 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +Odds BetOnline logo
Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

