There is a great deal of excitement in College Football this weekend as Ohio State will play Michigan in an intriguing battle of two teams undefeated. On Saturday from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes (ranked second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association) face the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines (ranked third in the NCAA).

Historical Perspective

Ohio State will play Michigan for the 118th time. To date, Michigan has the advantage, as they have won 59 times. Ohio State has won 52 times, with six games finishing in a tie.

To put this game into historical perspective, according to Steve Helwagen of 247sports.com, this will be only the fourth time ever that Ohio State and Michigan will have played against each other when both teams have won all their games during a season leading up to their matchup. The games happened in 1970, 1973 and 2006. In 1970, Ohio State won 20-9. In 1973, the game was actually tied at 10 points each. In 2006, Ohio State won 42-39.

The Wolverines will play their first seeded opponent of the 2022 college football season on Saturday. Their biggest tests to date were a 34-27 win over Maryland on September 24, and a 19-17 win over Illinois on November 19.

The Buckeyes have won two seeded opponents. They beat the 13th ranked University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10 on September 3, and then 11th ranked Penn State 44-31 on October 29.

Who are the offensive stars?

The Buckeyes stars are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Miyan Williams. Stroud has completed 204 passes in 307 attempts for 2991 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. Harrison Jr. has 65 catches for 1037 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and Williams has 117 carries for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Wolverines stars are quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, and wide receiver Ronnie Bell. McCarthy has completed 165 passes in 247 attempts, 1952 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. Corum has 245 rushes for 1457 yards, and 18 touchdowns, and Bell has 48 catches for 641 yards and two touchdowns.

Other teams undefeated

There are two other undefeated teams. Texas Christian University and Georgia are also 11-0. Georgia will play Georgia Tech on Saturday, and TCU plays Iowa State.