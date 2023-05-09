The Ohio State Buckeyes are strengthening their defensive line with the addition of Tywone Malone, a former Ole Miss defensive tackle. The Buckeyes welcomed Malone to their roster this week, making him the second Ole Miss transfer this offseason. Joining former Rebels cornerback Davison Igbinosun, Malone is expected to bolster the team’s depth in the defensive line.



Tywone Malone Transfers to the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 11 defensive lineman in the class of 2021, Malone was initially heavily recruited by Ohio State. The New Jersey native chose Ole Miss over Ohio State during his high school recruitment. But the Buckeyes ultimately won the battle when Malone entered the transfer portal after his two seasons with the Rebels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)



With limited playing time at Ole Miss, Malone recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections over two seasons. Despite this, he still has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining. Malone is set to join the Buckeyes as a backup on a defensive tackle depth chart. That line is led by Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams – both signed in the 2021 class. They are joined by Ty Hamilton.

Ohio State’s defensive line has been in need of an infusion of depth and experience. With Malone’s arrival, the team will have a more experienced defensive tackle rotation. Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson is known for rotating four to six players regularly, and Malone’s addition will provide valuable flexibility for the team.

Malone’s Versatility a Plus for Buckeyes

Apart from his skills at the defensive tackle position, Malone also possesses versatility, having played some snaps at defensive end for Ole Miss. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 300 pounds, the talented lineman is expected to play inside the defensive line in Columbus.

Interestingly, Malone was also a baseball player during his two years at Ole Miss. However, he has confirmed that he will not play baseball at Ohio State.

Malone is the third player to transfer to Ohio State in the post-spring window. He joins former Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (who will play cornerback for the Buckeyes) and former San Diego State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

Notably, Malone is the first defensive lineman to join the Buckeyes as a scholarship transfer under Larry Johnson’s tenure as Ohio State’s defensive line coach. He is expected to be the final transfer addition for the 2023 season.

Malone’s signing indicates Ohio State’s commitment to strengthening their defensive front and capitalizing on the talent available in the transfer portal. Buckeyes fans can look forward to watching Malone make an impact on the field as he brings his experience and versatility to the team’s defensive line.

College Football Betting Guides 2023