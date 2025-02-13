College Football News and Rumors

Ohio State names Matt Patricia defensive coordinator

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
matt patricia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hiring a familiar football face in the National Football League to their coaching staff. According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, the Buckeyes are naming former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia of Sherrill, New York as their new defensive coordinator.

Patricia was not that very effective as a NFL head coach with the Lions from 2018 to 2020. He only had a record of 13 wins, 29 regulation losses and one tie for a winning percentage of .314.

Experience and success as a defensive coordinator

Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2017. While having a top assistant job on a Patriots team coached by Bill Belichick, New England won the 2015 and 2017 Super Bowls. In 2015, the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24, and in 2017, the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Joined the Patriots in 2004

In addition to being the Patriots defensive coordinator, Patricia has held other roles with New England. He was their assistant offensive line coach (2004 and 2005), linebackers coach (2006 to 2010), safeties coach (2011), senior football advisor (2021 and 2022), and offensive line coach (2022). Patricia won another Super Bowl as the Patriots’s assistant offensive line coach in 2005. The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. Speaking of the Eagles, it is in Philadelphia where Patricia had his last coaching job. He was the Eagles’s senior defensive assistant in 2023.

Who is Patricia replacing?

Patricia is replacing Jim Knowles of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Knowles is returning to his home state of Pennsylvania, to be the defensive coordinator of Penn State. He had been with Ohio State since 2022.

Reigning National Champion

The Buckeyes are the reigning College Football champion. This past January, they won their ninth national championship. They defeated the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game 34-23 from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
2007 NFL Annual Meetings - Marshall Faulk Press Conference - March 26, 2007

Colorado Buffaloes name Marshall Faulk running backs coach

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24656609_168396541_lowres-2
Ohio State wins 2025 College Football playoff
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_25156692_168396541_lowres-2
What to watch out for in 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_25164842_168396541_lowres-2
Ohio State to play for College Football National Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 11 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_25156857_168396541_lowres-2
Notre Dame beats Penn State in an Orange Bowl thriller
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 10 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_25102067_168396541_lowres-2
Notre Dame wins Sugar Bowl to advance to College playoff semifinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_25096880_168396541_lowres-2
University of Texas and Ohio State reach College Football semifinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top