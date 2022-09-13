Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is the Betting Favorite to win the Heisman Trophy

Week two of college football has just ended and you won’t hear much mainstream media talk about the Heisman Trophy just yet. Fear not though as we at The Sports Daily have you covered and we will guide you through the odds on the premier college football award, where Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is currently the betting favorite.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State QB, +325 at BetOnline

The front three in the betting have been chopped and changed a few times already. Oddsmakers are having trouble deciding which of the three has the best shot of lifting the trophy. This week, they said Ohio State’s quarterback, CJ Stroud is the front runner. In last week’s win against Arkansas State, Stroud threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He was a little less impressive in the win against Notre Dame, a victory that has a different look to it, after the Irish lost to Marshall.

Stroud has been without his main wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the first two weeks. That could change this week as he and receiver Julian Fleming could both be back. Without all his weapons, Stroud’s numbers are still strong and should improve moving forward. He is slightly preferred by the oddsmakers at Bovada to the other two quarterbacks atop the betting market, but BetOnline make him a joint favorite with Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams, USC QB +325 at BetOnline

It is difficult to find fault with what Caleb Williams has produced so far this year. Having followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, Williams has barely put a foot wrong. He didn’t need to play the full game against Rice and then tore the Stanford D to shreds this weekend. Williams is currently an eye-popping 39 completions from 49 attempts for 590 yards with six touchdowns. It could easily be argued that Williams has in fact been the best of the ‘big three’ to open the season.

Another thing he has going for him is the ability to add value on the ground, something CJ Stroud doesn’t really possess. Also, looking at the USC schedule, it is hard to see any real obstacles for Williams to clear, with the possible exception of Utah. He looks to have the cleanest run of the current top three for my money.

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Bryce Young, Alabama QB +525 at BetOnline

Bryce Young was impressive in a blowout win in week one, notching six total touchdowns. However, he came down to earth with a bang against Texas. He was still reasonably efficient completing around 69 percent of his passes but only went for 213 yards and a TD. He added 38 with his legs too, but this game won’t be remembered for anything he did. The fact Alabama struggled to deal with Texas is scary considering their schedule in the SEC. The next two weeks should provide good stat-stuffing opportunities for Young before a tough stretch of conference games.

Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB +1400 at Bovada

Stetson Bennett threw his hat into the ring with a big week one victory over Oregon. He wasn’t really required to do a lot versus Samford, but still threw for 300 yards and a touchdown. He has also added two touchdowns with his legs this year, despite not being the most gifted athlete. Much like Bryce Young, the worry is Bennett’s schedule in the SEC. They should win their next few games, but the run-in for Georgia could be brutal.

Can’t Win List

Anthony Richardson, Florida QB +2500 at BetOnline

Was impressive in flashes in week one, but did nothing of note with his arm in either game so far. Won’t win the Heisman.

Will Anderson, Alabama LB +3300 at BetOnline

Defensive players don’t win the Heisman.

Lively Outsider

Jordan Addison, USC WR +5000 at Bovada

We like Caleb Williams the best of the quarterbacks, so it makes sense that we would like his wide receivers too. His go-to guy this year is Jordan Addison. Addison has racked up twelve catches, 226 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. If he continues in this fashion he could supersede Williams as the most likely Heisman Trophy winner on the USC roster. At +5000, it could be worth a shekel or two.