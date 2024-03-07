Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Spring Practice: 5 Quarterbacks Begin Quest To Earn Staring Role For Buckeyes’ Season Opener

Jeff Hawkins
Looking out-of-synch without leading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was sitting out while waiting to announce his departure to the NFL, and former starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who previously announced his intentions to transfer, Ohio State’s offense produced just 203 yards in a 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

With Devin Brown suffering an injury in the middle of the second quarter, true freshman Lincoln Kienholz failed to inject momentum during his audition, finishing 6 of 17 for 86 yards and losing a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

What looked like a quarterback room in flux after suffering back-to-back losses to end the 2023 campaign, now looks like the program has amassed unencumbered assets, which could provide flexibility and stability. Coach Ryan Day on Tuesday unleashed an enviable balance sheet of QB depth to open spring practice.

During the offseason, the Buckeyes enriched their QB room via the transfer portal (Will Howard) and dogged recruiting (Air Noland and Julian Sayin).

The Buckeyes possess five potential starters. In the NIL era, will the program find a way to keep the room intact following spring workouts?

Here is a look at the five QBs fighting to earn the starter’s role against Akron on Aug. 31:

Will Howard

The former Kansas State starter has one year of eligibility remaining and is intent on contending for a Big Ten title and national championship appearance. Since joining OSU, Howard has spent the past two months digesting the playbook and developing relations with his new teammates. Howard led the Wildcats to the 2022 Big 12 title in four seasons and compiled 48 touchdown passes, including 24 last season. Many insiders considered him to be the top QB in the portal.

Devin Brown

With McCord transferring to Syracuse after the Buckeyes’ third consecutive loss to Michigan, Brown, a third-year player, has been in the system the longest and appears to be Howard’s biggest competition. But he’ll also have to try to convince new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly that he deserves the No. 1 role after resisting the temptation to move on through the transfer portal last winter.

Lincoln Kienholz

The former four-star recruit arrived with high expectations, but didn’t look comfortable on the national Cotton Bowl stage. With Kelly taking over the play-calling duties from coach Ryan Day, the season Kienholz spent with the program could prove to be an invaluable experience. First, however, the rising sophomore will have to prove he has enough confidence and will be ready to handle the demands of being the Buckeyes’ starter.

Air Noland and Julian Sayin

The pair of highly touted signal-callers were two of the highest-rated players in the 2023 class, regardless of position. Depending on how the spring practices shake out, the Buckeyes look like they have an embarrassing amount of QB talent in their midst. NIL opportunities will likely persuade Noland or Sayin to move on if they fail to quickly move up the depth chart.

Prediction: Howard has too much experience and too much talent. He’ll get the call. Both Kienholz and Sayin, who were initially committed to Alabama, will eventually find their way to the portal.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
