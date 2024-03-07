Looking out-of-synch without leading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was sitting out while waiting to announce his departure to the NFL, and former starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who previously announced his intentions to transfer, Ohio State’s offense produced just 203 yards in a 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

With Devin Brown suffering an injury in the middle of the second quarter, true freshman Lincoln Kienholz failed to inject momentum during his audition, finishing 6 of 17 for 86 yards and losing a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

What looked like a quarterback room in flux after suffering back-to-back losses to end the 2023 campaign, now looks like the program has amassed unencumbered assets, which could provide flexibility and stability. Coach Ryan Day on Tuesday unleashed an enviable balance sheet of QB depth to open spring practice.

During the offseason, the Buckeyes enriched their QB room via the transfer portal (Will Howard) and dogged recruiting (Air Noland and Julian Sayin).

The Buckeyes possess five potential starters. In the NIL era, will the program find a way to keep the room intact following spring workouts?

Here is a look at the five QBs fighting to earn the starter’s role against Akron on Aug. 31:

A first look at Ohio State quarterbacks Devin Brown, Will Howard, Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin and Air Noland throwing in spring practice: pic.twitter.com/dCQKQhCFiK — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 5, 2024

Will Howard

The former Kansas State starter has one year of eligibility remaining and is intent on contending for a Big Ten title and national championship appearance. Since joining OSU, Howard has spent the past two months digesting the playbook and developing relations with his new teammates. Howard led the Wildcats to the 2022 Big 12 title in four seasons and compiled 48 touchdown passes, including 24 last season. Many insiders considered him to be the top QB in the portal.

Will Howard knows he has to make a strong impression on his teammates and Ohio State’s coaching staff this spring, and he has big expectations for himself. “Nothing is too big for me. Nothing is too big for this team.” https://t.co/X2WZSKK0GZ pic.twitter.com/CVUtgmI1OH — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 7, 2024

Devin Brown

With McCord transferring to Syracuse after the Buckeyes’ third consecutive loss to Michigan, Brown, a third-year player, has been in the system the longest and appears to be Howard’s biggest competition. But he’ll also have to try to convince new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly that he deserves the No. 1 role after resisting the temptation to move on through the transfer portal last winter.

Ohio State’s Devin Brown calls out critics who think he’ll transfer: ‘Cowards’ https://t.co/NG48VvjAck — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2024

Lincoln Kienholz

The former four-star recruit arrived with high expectations, but didn’t look comfortable on the national Cotton Bowl stage. With Kelly taking over the play-calling duties from coach Ryan Day, the season Kienholz spent with the program could prove to be an invaluable experience. First, however, the rising sophomore will have to prove he has enough confidence and will be ready to handle the demands of being the Buckeyes’ starter.

OFFICIAL: Ohio State Signs Elite Dual Threat QB Lincoln Kienholz

Kienholz is a flat out winner and he has won 4 straight state titles in the state of South Dakota Kienholz had 7810 Passing Yards and 2844 Rushing Yards

Welcome @LincolnKienholz

pic.twitter.com/pHxtOB1rzu — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 21, 2022

Air Noland and Julian Sayin

The pair of highly touted signal-callers were two of the highest-rated players in the 2023 class, regardless of position. Depending on how the spring practices shake out, the Buckeyes look like they have an embarrassing amount of QB talent in their midst. NIL opportunities will likely persuade Noland or Sayin to move on if they fail to quickly move up the depth chart.

Per the 247 composite #1 QB Dylan Raiola | Georgia

#2 QB DJ Lagway | Florida

#3 QB Julian Sayin | Alabama

#4 QB Jadyn Davis | Michigan

#5 QB CJ Carr | Notre Dame

#6 QB Air Noland | Ohio State The future is bright for these programs. pic.twitter.com/r6kWxu5tYR — CFBLIVE247™ (@CFBLive247_) May 15, 2023

Prediction: Howard has too much experience and too much talent. He’ll get the call. Both Kienholz and Sayin, who were initially committed to Alabama, will eventually find their way to the portal.

The Will Howard to Jerimiah Smith connection for Ohio State this season should be very fun to watch. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1aUmoxqePC — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) March 5, 2024