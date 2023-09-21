In one of the biggest clashes in college football’s regular season so far, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. It’s a massive top-ten clash with both teams looking to position themselves nicely in the College Football Playoff race. Let’s take a look at the betting odds, and our expert best bets, picks and predictions for this week’s huge game.
- 🏈 Event: Ohio State Buckeyes (6) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9)
- 🏟️ Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
- 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 7:30 pm ET
- 📺 TV: NBC
- 🎲 Odds: Ohio State -3 -118 / O/U 55 -110
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Ohio State
|-3
|-118
|-155
|Over 55
|-110
|Notre Dame
|+3
|-102
|+135
|Over 55
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense
|Ohio State Offense
|Notre Dame Defense
|40.3
|Points Per Game
|11.8
|474.7
|Yards Per Game
|232.2
|5.2
|Yards Per Rush
|2.9
|9.9
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|5.2
|1
|Sacks Per Game
|1.5
Notre Dame Offense vs. Ohio State Defense
|Notre Dame Offense
|Ohio State Defense
|46
|Points Per Game
|6.7
|508.8
|Yards Per Game
|223.7
|5.9
|Yards Per Rush
|2.5
|11.4
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|4.9
|1
|Sacks Per Game
|1.7
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Best Bets & Predictions
Neither the Buckeyes nor the Fighting Irish will come into this game battle-tested. So far this season, both teams have been a class above their opposition and now they get a chance to take their feet of the brakes and out of first gear.
Both teams have looked strong on defense. Ohio State have given up just 20 points in three games, while the Irish are allowing just under ten points per game on the season. However, it is not there that the difference will be made on Saturday.
Under center, the Irish finally have a signal-caller that can live up to the hype. Sam Hartman is the real deal at QB. At the moment, he looks a class above Kyle McCord, who will start at quarterback for Ohio State.
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman this season:
☘️ 69% Completion Rate
☘️ 1,061 Pass Yards
☘️ 13 Touchdowns
☘️ 0 Interceptions pic.twitter.com/e3B4mVkafM
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2023
The small edge would also go to Notre Dame in their running game. Audric Estime has graded as Pro Football Focus’ best back on the season so far, and in a game of small edges like this one, we’ll take anything we can get.
Notre Dame simply looks like they have the better roster as we head into this clash and our first prediction is that Notre Dame wins the game outright at +135 with BetOnline.
Buckeyes vs. Irish Best Bet
We think that Notre Dame will emerge victorious on Saturday, but that will not be our only play on the game.
Both of these defenses are stout, and we are anticipating a close game, where defenses are on top for a majority of it.
The game will likely come down to a play here or there and even though Ohio State has Marvin Harrison Jr., it seems to us the the better playmakers are on the Notre Dame offense.
Nobody has been able to score on these two defenses to start the season, and with both teams fired up and a little nervous under primetime lights, we are not sure that will change on Saturday.
The total which is set at 55, seems a smidge high for us, and we will be backing under 55 at -110.
