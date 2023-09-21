College Football Picks

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame – Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions: Hartman to Lead Irish to Win Over Buckeyes

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
notre dame cheerleader

In one of the biggest clashes in college football’s regular season so far, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. It’s a massive top-ten clash with both teams looking to position themselves nicely in the College Football Playoff race. Let’s take a look at the betting odds, and our expert best bets, picks and predictions for this week’s huge game.

  • 🏈 Event: Ohio State Buckeyes (6) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: NBC
  • 🎲 Odds: Ohio State -3 -118 / O/U 55 -110

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Ohio State
 -3 -118 -155 Over 55 -110 Ohio State vs. Notre Dame - Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions: Hartman to Lead Irish to Win Over Buckeyes
Notre Dame
 +3 -102 +135 Over 55 -110 Ohio State vs. Notre Dame - Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions: Hartman to Lead Irish to Win Over Buckeyes

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense

Ohio State Offense Notre Dame Defense
40.3 Points Per Game 11.8
474.7 Yards Per Game 232.2
5.2 Yards Per Rush 2.9
9.9 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.2
1 Sacks Per Game 1.5

Notre Dame Offense vs. Ohio State Defense

Notre Dame Offense
 Ohio State Defense
46 Points Per Game 6.7
508.8 Yards Per Game 223.7
5.9 Yards Per Rush 2.5
11.4 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.9
1 Sacks Per Game 1.7

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Best Bets & Predictions

Neither the Buckeyes nor the Fighting Irish will come into this game battle-tested. So far this season, both teams have been a class above their opposition and now they get a chance to take their feet of the brakes and out of first gear.

Both teams have looked strong on defense. Ohio State have given up just 20 points in three games, while the Irish are allowing just under ten points per game on the season. However, it is not there that the difference will be made on Saturday.

Under center, the Irish finally have a signal-caller that can live up to the hype. Sam Hartman is the real deal at QB. At the moment, he looks a class above Kyle McCord, who will start at quarterback for Ohio State.

The small edge would also go to Notre Dame in their running game. Audric Estime has graded as Pro Football Focus’ best back on the season so far, and in a game of small edges like this one, we’ll take anything we can get.

Notre Dame simply looks like they have the better roster as we head into this clash and our first prediction is that Notre Dame wins the game outright at +135 with BetOnline.

Bet on Notre Dame at +135 with BetOnline

Buckeyes vs. Irish Best Bet

We think that Notre Dame will emerge victorious on Saturday, but that will not be our only play on the game.

Both of these defenses are stout, and we are anticipating a close game, where defenses are on top for a majority of it.

The game will likely come down to a play here or there and even though Ohio State has Marvin Harrison Jr., it seems to us the the better playmakers are on the Notre Dame offense.

Nobody has been able to score on these two defenses to start the season, and with both teams fired up and a little nervous under primetime lights, we are not sure that will change on Saturday.

The total which is set at 55, seems a smidge high for us, and we will be backing under 55 at -110.

Bet on Under 55 at -110 with BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
fsu cheerleader 2

Florida State vs. Clemson – Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions & Best Bets

Author image David Evans  •  Sep 19 2023
College Football Picks
jaden rashada 3
Pac-12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 14 2023
College Football Picks
taulia tagovailoa
ACC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 13 2023
College Football Picks
spencer rattler
SEC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football Picks
shedeur sanders 1
Pac-12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 14 2023
College Football Picks
drake maye 7
ACC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 8 2023
College Football Picks
Quinn-Ewers
SEC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top