Welcome to the most thrilling time of the college basketball season, where every game is a do-or-die battle, and every possession could mean the difference between ecstasy and heartbreak. This is conference tournament season, where teams put their seasons on the line for a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

While college basketball’s blue bloods may steal the headlines, pay attention to the mid-majors. For these underdogs, the conference tournaments are everything. With only one or two bids up for grabs, every game is a high-stakes affair. And when the chips are down, these teams have proven time and time again that they are not to be underestimated.

Kicking off the action on Monday is the ASUN Tournament, with first-round games played on campus sites. On Tuesday, the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments join the fray, each bringing their unique brand of excitement and drama. As the week wears on, the stakes only get higher, culminating in the crowning of the Ohio Valley champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

So, sit back, grab your popcorn, and clear your schedule for an unforgettable ride. In conference tournament season, anything can happen; the only thing guaranteed is drama. Get ready to witness the thrill of the chase as these teams battle it out for their chance at glory in the NCAA Tournament.

A Top Heavy Ohio Valley Conference

The Ohio Valley Conference is having a solid year with five members reaching double-digit conference wins and seven squads reaching 15+ wins. Morehead State is in the driver’s seat and will be the #1 seed. Last year Morehead lost in the OVC championship game to Murray State who exited after last season for the Missouri Valley Conference. The three and four seeds receive a first-round bye while the top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals.