Ohtani Just Misses Hitting For Cycle As Starting Pitcher, Still Sets Record

Ohtani Continues To Accomplish Feats We’ve Never Seen In Modern Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani once again dazzled fans with his remarkable skills on Monday night at Camden Yards. The Japanese superstar, known for his exceptional abilities both on the mound and at the plate, put on a show that left spectators in awe.

In the Angels’ 9-5 victory over the Orioles, Ohtani delivered an unforgettable performance. He launched a home run to a rarely reached area in center field, eliciting praise from the Orioles’ broadcasters who acknowledged the rarity of such a feat. This remarkable display of power was just one highlight of Ohtani’s impressive night at the plate.

Ohtani Finishes Just Shy of the Cycle, Again

Finishing the game 4-for-5, Ohtani showcased his offensive prowess by scoring three runs and driving in three RBIs. He came tantalizingly close to hitting for the cycle, only missing a double to complete the rare achievement. This wasn’t the first time Ohtani nearly accomplished this extraordinary feat this season, as he fell just a home run short of a cycle back in April. It seems like only a matter of time until he does hit for the cycle, and will be a serious record-setting achievement if he does it in a game as the starting pitcher.

Despite narrowly missing out on the cycle, Ohtani still etched his name in the history books. He became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base safely five times in a game. It’s just another notch in Ohtani’s belt of absurd performances in modern baseball.

SHOHEI OHTANI GETS HIS LEAD BACK WITH AN ABSOLUTE NUKE pic.twitter.com/CVVAZITWCv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 15, 2023

Ohtani Not Pleased With Mound Performance

After the game, Ohtani humbly downplayed his offensive accomplishments, focusing on his performance on the mound. While he allowed three home runs and five runs in seven innings, he managed to retire 13 of the last 15 batters he faced. Ohtani’s towering fourth-inning home run, which traveled an impressive 456 feet, provided the Angels with the lead they needed to secure the victory.

“What’s wrong with Shohei Ohtani” Nothing the Orioles are just good pic.twitter.com/LQ5ua3DkOw — 𝙆𝙣𝘽 (@kazknowsball) May 15, 2023

Amidst his pitching struggles in recent outings, Ohtani’s ability to contribute significantly on offense has been a saving grace for the Angels. His exceptional power and advanced metrics continue to astound both fans and analysts alike. Drawing comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth, Ohtani has brought a level of excitement and intrigue to the game that hasn’t been seen in decades.

As Ohtani’s star continues to rise, fans eagerly anticipate his next performance, both on the mound and at the plate. He’s become a must-see attraction on the road, and opposing fans are showing up in droves to see him play. His unique talents and remarkable achievements have made him one of the most captivating players in baseball, electrifying crowds with just how skilled he is on both sides of the ball.