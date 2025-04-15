NHL News and Rumors

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm out for the first round of the playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23596320_168396541_lowres-2

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm of Borlange, Sweden will be out for the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. Ekholm has an undisclosed injury. We do not know the specific time that Ekholm was injured. What we do know is that Ekholm was dealing with an illness for a significant part of the season, and a subsequent injury has prevented his ability to skate at a high level. Ekholm recently tried to return to the Oilers lineup on Friday in a 4-2 Edmonton win over the San Jose Sharks. However, he fell twice in three shifts, and only saw one minute and 52 seconds worth of ice time before returning to the Oilers dressing room.

Ekholm in 2024-25

This past season, Ekholm has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 65 games. He is a +11 with 30 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, one game-winning goal, 143 shots on goal, 95 blocked shots, 42 hits, 35 takeaways and 83 giveaways.

Ekholm’s game-winning goal came on December 19 in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Boston Bruins. He scored from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia and Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany at 1:04 of the extra period.

Significant loss for the Oilers franchise

While we all know how valuable Connor McDavid and Draisaitl are to the Oilers offense, you could make the argument that Ekholm is even more valuable to the Oilers défense, which is not the identity of the franchise. Since arriving to Edmonton, Ekholm has been an amazing blueliner. The most telling statistic is his plus/minus, which has been a +83 since joining the Oilers from the Nashville Predators in 2022-23.

The Oilers might also be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for a couple of games in the playoffs. Nurse could face a suspension for cross-checking Kings forward Quinton Byfield in the face on Monday night.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23596320_168396541_lowres-2

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm out for the first round of the playoffs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25917024_168396541_lowres-2
NHL veterans Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez announce retirements
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks
Joel Eriksson Ek scores four in Wild win over Sharks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 10 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3
Matthew Knies records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 10 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Stanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game Seven
Former NHL general manager Ray Shero dies at age 62
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 10 2025
NHL News and Rumors
New York Rangers Playoff Chances Drop To 8% With Only Five Games Left
New York Rangers Playoff Chances Drop To 8% With Only Five Games Left
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2
Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 8 2025
More News
Arrow to top