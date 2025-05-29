The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from reaching the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. However, they had a massive blow to their organization in the first period in game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars. Oilers left winger Zach Hyman was the recipient of a hit by Stars left winger Mason Marchment in the neutral zone. As a result, Hyman injured his wrist and sprinted off the ice. At the time, the injury did not look good. On Wednesday morning Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the worst possible news for Oilers fans. That is Hyman would probably be out for the remainder of the postseason with wrist surgery. Knoblauch’s precise term was “likely.”

Beast in the playoffs

The best word to describe Hyman in the playoffs is simply a beast. He leads all players in the playoffs with 111 hits. In 15 games, he has five goals and six assists for 11 points. Hyman is also a +10 with six penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, one power-play point, 30 shots on goal, seven blocked shots, four takeaways, and nine giveaways. Hyman’s power-play point came against the Los Angeles Kings and his game-winning goal came against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ironically, prior to game four of the Western Conference Finals, we featured Hyman as a possible Conn Smythe candidate because of his exceptional all-around play.

Who stepped up for the Oilers in game four?

The Oilers won game four of the Western Conference Finals with a 4-1 win over the Stars to take a three games to one series lead. The Oilers who delivered with significant games were forwards Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl, who each had one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists. As for the goaltending position, Stuart Skinner continues to outplay Jake Oettinger.