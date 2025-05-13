NHL News and Rumors

Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard out with lower body injury

Jeremy Freeborn
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard of Moncton, New Brunswick will miss the remaining of the second round of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs with a lower body injury. We do not know the specific ailment. All we know at this time is that Pickard will not be available for the Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in Vegas for game five, in Edmonton on Friday for a possible game six, or in Vegas on Sunday for a possible game seven.

What are Pickard’s possible injuries?

There could be a possibility that Pickard has an injury to his leg or knee. While there are other reports that Pickard may have a high ankle sprain.

How did Pickard get hurt?

Vegas Golden Knights centre Tomas Hertl of Prague, Czechia fell on Pickard’s leg in game two. Pickard’s mobility was impacted after the injury, but he stayed in for the rest of the game. Pickard ended up getting the win despite the ailment as Leon Draisaitl scored with four minutes and 40 seconds left in the first overtime period in a 5-4 Oilers win.

Sensational Postseason

From a statistical perspective you may not think Pickard has been that great. He has a save percentage of .888 and a goals against average of 2.84. However, Pickard has a perfect record of six wins and zero losses and is a major reason why the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in round one, and beat the Golden Knights in the first two games of round two.

Great Game Four for Stuart Skinner

After Skinner had a horrible first three games of the 2025 NHL postseason, the native of Edmonton, Alberta was excellent in game four. He made 23 saves for his second NHL postseason shutout. As a result, the Oilers lead the Golden Knights three games to one in the second round series.

 

