David Stone, a 5-star DL and member of the Class of 2024, is now leaning towards committing to Oklahoma after a recent visit to the campus. Stone, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 285 lbs, is ranked as the 12th overall player nationally and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the consensus rankings.

Coleman Leaving Means Sooners Over Spartans For Stone

The Oklahoma City native has strong ties to the Sooners and has always been on their radar. However, his relationship with former Michigan State D-line coach Marco Coleman had Stone considering committing to the Spartans. Coleman, who had a special relationship with Stone, has since left Michigan State to become the D-line coach at another college football program, Georgia Tech.

Stone’s visit to Oklahoma on Monday has now put the Sooners in the lead, just ahead of Michigan State in the race for his commitment. Stone had been vocal about his admiration for Coleman and had even planned to commit to Michigan State. However, with Coleman’s departure, Stone’s plans changed, and he began to reconsider his options.

“Our relationship was the reason I was planning to commit to MSU. Things will definitely be different now,” Stone said when asked about Coleman’s departure.

The Spartans also lost pass-rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan to the NFL as he joined the Seahawks at the start of the month.

It is for these reasons that Stone is now edging towards Oklahoma in what is likely a two-horse race. Stone still has a visit with Michigan State scheduled to end this week, but it is believed that the Spartans will have to do some convincing to sway his decision.

Two Big-Time Recruits Swayed in a Week?

It could be a big week for the Sooners, with 5-star recruit Williams Nwaneri also believed to be favoring the Sooners after his recent visit.

He and Stone are known for their incredible athleticism and are a force to be reckoned with on the field. His highlight plays are a testament to his skill and dominance on the defensive line.

As Stone’s recruitment continues, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately commit. However, with his recent visit to Oklahoma, the Sooners seem to have the edge in the race for his commitment.

