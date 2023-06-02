College Football

Oklahoma Football Coach Brent Venables Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth, & Record

David Evans
brent venables

Brent Venables, the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners football team, has quickly become a figure of significant interest in the college football landscape. From the onset of his career to his recent appointment at Oklahoma, his journey has been characterized by a blend of triumphs and tribulations. In the limelight now, is the value of his contract and its associated elements. So, let’s dive into the intricacies of Venables’ contract, salary, buyout clauses, net worth, and his record so far.

Brent Venables Contract and Salary

Brent Venables, esteemed head coach of the Oklahoma college football team, had a challenging start to his tenure. Hired in December 2021, Venables experienced a disappointing first season with a 6-7 record. This, however, hasn’t clouded the promises that his six-year, fully guaranteed contract holds. Worth a whopping $43.5 million, the deal is set to make Venables a wealthy man in Oklahoma and beyond.

Eager to bounce back from a 6-7 season, Venables looks ahead to a lucrative 2023, expecting to earn $7.1 million. His base salary of $325,000 is sponsored by the university, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. The lion’s share, $6.175 million this year, hails from unrestricted private funds and external benefactors like Oklahoma Sooners donors. This amount will increase by $100,000 annually over the course of the contract. Additionally, Venables will receive $600,000 annual supplement for retirement income.

Contract Incentives

Venables’ contract comes with various incentives which include:

  • $150,000 if the Sooners win the conference championship game.
  • $25,000 for participation in a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.
  • $100,000 if the team plays in a New Year’s Six bowl outside a CFP semifinal.
  • A potential $300,000 if the Sooners make it to the championship game after a CFP semifinal.
  • A whopping $400,000 for a national championship victory.
  • $75,000 for winning national coach of the year.
  • $35,000 for winning conference coach of the year
  • A bonus of $25,000 if the team’s cumulative GPA is 3.0 or higher.

Brent Venables Buyout

The buyout numbers in Venables’ contract draw attention. Venables’ contract is fully guaranteed, meaning if the Sooners want to fire him, they will still be required to pay the remainder of the amount owed on Venables’ deal.

A vast amount stands between OU and the decision to sever ties with Venables:

  • If the two parted ways today: $36.5 million
  • 2024: $29.4 million
  • 2025: $22.2 million
  • 2026: $14.9 million
  • 2027: $7.5 million

These large buyout figures underscore the university’s commitment to Venables. It signifies the high value placed on him, making a potential separation a costly affair. Conversely, if Venables decides to leave, he would owe $5 million, an amount that would reduce to $2 million in the coming years.

Brent Venables Net Worth

Estimates place Venables’ net worth at around $10 million. The consistent high earnings, bolstered by numerous bonuses, largely shape this figure. His fruitful stint at Clemson, coupled with national accolades, further fortifies his financial standing.

Venables’ wealth is reflective of his professional prowess and speaks to the rich rewards that likely lie in his career’s future.

Brent Venables Record

During his inaugural season at Oklahoma, and his first as a head coach, Venables steered the Sooners to a 6-7 record. Despite the rocky start, fans hold onto optimism, recalling his instrumental role in clinching two national titles for Clemson and his victory in the Broyles Award in 2016, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in college football.

Confidence remains that Venables has the acumen to usher Oklahoma into an era of triumph.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
