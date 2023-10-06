The Red River Rivalry is one of the biggest games on the college football calendar every year, and this year is no different. Both Oklahoma and Texas are coming into this game undefeated and there is a lot more than pride on the line. With CFP implications, this game is huge for the Longhorns and Sooners. Here, we take a look at the betting odds, and offer our best bets, picks and predictions for the huge Big 12 game.



🏈 Event: Oklahoma Sooners (12) @ Texas Longhorns (3)

Oklahoma Sooners (12) @ Texas Longhorns (3) 🏟️ Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Texas -5 -115 / O/U 60.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Texas

-5 -115 -210 Over 60.5 -110 Oklahoma

+5 -105 +180 Under 60.5 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Texas Offense vs. Oklahoma Defense

Texas Offense Oklahoma Defense 36.0 Points Per Game 10.8 478.4 Yards Per Game 319.0 5.0 Yards Per Rush 3.2 9.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.0 1.6 Sacks Per Game 1.6

Oklahoma Offense vs. Texas Defense

Oklahoma Offense

Texas Defense 47.4 Points Per Game 12.8 510.0 Yards Per Game 290.8 4.0 Yards Per Rush 3.1 10.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.3 0.8 Sacks Per Game 2.6

Texas vs. Oklahoma Best Bets & Predictions

The Red River Rivalry might have massive College Football Playoffs consequences this year. According to ESPN, the loser of this game will have just a 30% chance of making the CFP, with the winner having a 70% probability of advancing.

Both offenses have been firing this season. Quinn Ewers has been great under center for Texas, and for the Sooners, UCF transfer, Dillon Gabriel has also been spectacular. On the other side of the ball, both defenses have also answered any questions asked of them. It’s tough to find weaknesses with either team, and we could be in for a corker to start our college football Saturday.

With it being such a close game all over the field, this game could come down to small edges. Matchups all over the field look even, except for Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony. There simply isn’t in the Texas secondary that can cover him. He could be a great outlet for Dillon Gabriel and the difference maker in this game.

Oklahoma has the more explosive offense, in no small part down to Anthony, and that could be enough to swing this game in their favor. He was quiet last out time against Iowa State, but we can expect a bounce back game for him here.

In what we expect to be a close game, the 5-point start for OU might be a touch high. Our prediction and best bet in this one is the Oklahoma Sooners +5, and that can be backed at -105 with BetOnline.

