The Red River Rivalry is one of the biggest games on the college football calendar every year, and this year is no different. Both Oklahoma and Texas are coming into this game undefeated and there is a lot more than pride on the line. With CFP implications, this game is huge for the Longhorns and Sooners. Here, we take a look at the betting odds, and offer our best bets, picks and predictions for the huge Big 12 game.
- 🏈 Event: Oklahoma Sooners (12) @ Texas Longhorns (3)
- 🏟️ Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM ET
- 📺 TV: ABC
- 🎲 Odds: Texas -5 -115 / O/U 60.5
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Texas
|-5
|-115
|-210
|Over 60.5
|-110
|Oklahoma
|+5
|-105
|+180
|Under 60.5
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Texas Offense vs. Oklahoma Defense
|Texas Offense
|Oklahoma Defense
|36.0
|Points Per Game
|10.8
|478.4
|Yards Per Game
|319.0
|5.0
|Yards Per Rush
|3.2
|9.2
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.0
|1.6
|Sacks Per Game
|1.6
Oklahoma Offense vs. Texas Defense
|Oklahoma Offense
|Texas Defense
|47.4
|Points Per Game
|12.8
|510.0
|Yards Per Game
|290.8
|4.0
|Yards Per Rush
|3.1
|10.2
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.3
|0.8
|Sacks Per Game
|2.6
Texas vs. Oklahoma Best Bets & Predictions
The Red River Rivalry might have massive College Football Playoffs consequences this year. According to ESPN, the loser of this game will have just a 30% chance of making the CFP, with the winner having a 70% probability of advancing.
Both offenses have been firing this season. Quinn Ewers has been great under center for Texas, and for the Sooners, UCF transfer, Dillon Gabriel has also been spectacular. On the other side of the ball, both defenses have also answered any questions asked of them. It’s tough to find weaknesses with either team, and we could be in for a corker to start our college football Saturday.
With it being such a close game all over the field, this game could come down to small edges. Matchups all over the field look even, except for Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony. There simply isn’t in the Texas secondary that can cover him. He could be a great outlet for Dillon Gabriel and the difference maker in this game.
Oklahoma has the more explosive offense, in no small part down to Anthony, and that could be enough to swing this game in their favor. He was quiet last out time against Iowa State, but we can expect a bounce back game for him here.
In what we expect to be a close game, the 5-point start for OU might be a touch high. Our prediction and best bet in this one is the Oklahoma Sooners +5, and that can be backed at -105 with BetOnline.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.