Not long after the US Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, Oklahoma lobbyists lined up to promote legislation to create new, profitable tax revenue streams for the state.

About four years down the road, potential bills remain in limbo – or shot down.

The impasse continues.

Appearing at the OIGA Conference and Trade Show, Matthew Morgan, the chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, spoke on the state of sports betting, as reported by the Tulsa World.

“Sports betting — it’s been the topic on everybody’s mind for three to four years, and we continually hear it,” Morgan said Monday during a panel discussion at Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “We have an impasse with the chief executive of the state of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Controls Sports Betting’s Fate

Spearheaded by the efforts of State Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City), the local sports betting ball remains with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who appeared to be a player earlier this year and an ally of rolling it out, but still needed to come into an agreement with other local tribes.

Morgan said Luttrell’s recent bill remains stalled because industry reality has yet to sink into some lawmakers and Stitt continues legislative inactivity.

“Probably every one of your (casino) customers walk in and say, ‘Can I?’ ‘When are we going to do this? We want to have it,’ ” Morgan said during the OIGA conference that was scheduled to close Wednesday. “We look at 34 states across the country that have it.

“First thing I tell them is, anybody that wants to sports bet in this state, they are. Let’s not kid ourselves. They are. They’re not doing it legally, but they are sports betting — whether they do it on the internet, whether they’re doing it with a group of friends, whether they have a bookie that they call … it’s just not well-regulated, it’s not legal … nobody’s getting any benefit off it.”

Luttrell introduced a sports betting bill, which would have supported in-person and mobile platforms to the state-tribal sportsbook model, but it, like others over the past few years, failed on the floor.

The 2023 OIGA Conference and Trade Show will feature the key companies serving the Oklahoma market. For a FREE sub to GGB NEWS use code GGB180https://t.co/ifAb2G6Sck pic.twitter.com/3dysYa75vz — Roger Gros (@GlobalGamingBiz) July 5, 2023

Matthew Morgan: ‘Gaming In Oklahoma … It Begins And Ends With Tribes’

Oklahoma borders three states – Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico – that have already legalized sports betting. Of the 38 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma 35 possess gaming sites throughout the state, Morgans said.

State Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat points to the need of additional legislation that is more favorable legislation to the tribes, considering they control exclusive rights to in-state gaming operations.

“Gaming in Oklahoma … it begins and ends with tribes,” Morgan said.

A member of the Cherokee Nation, Stitt, conducting business in his fifth year in office, has often publicly feuded with a host of neighboring tribes during his attempts to renegotiate in-state gaming regulations.

Thus, the impasse continues, Morgan said to the crowd.

“If sports betting is something that the legislative leadership wants to see approved, and the governor’s office wants to sit at the table, I think our members are prepared to sit across the table and say, ‘This is what works for us.’

“I will continue to hope that somewhere along this journey that he will change the way he acts towards our tribes, and he will appreciate all of the things that you bring to the table. All of the money, your culture, your history.”

