Oklahoma and Iowa State will face off against each other in Norman in a Big 12 battle in Week 5 of college football. The Sooners, ranked 14th in the nation, are currently 4-0, while the Cyclones are flying high after a victory over Oklahoma State. This will prove a much tougher tests according to sportsbooks. Here, we take a look at the odds, while offering our best bets and predictions. Can Iowa State overcome the odds or does the value pick sit elsewhere?



🏈 Event: Iowa State Cyclones @ Oklahoma Sooners (14)

Iowa State Cyclones @ Oklahoma Sooners (14) 🏟️ Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET 📺 TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 🎲 Odds: Oklahoma-20 -110 / O/U 48.5

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Iowa State

+20 -110 +790 Over 48.5 -110 Oklahoma

-20 -110 -1300 Under 48.5 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Iowa State Offense vs. Oklahoma Defense

Iowa State Offense Oklahoma Defense 21.0 Points Per Game 8.5 308.2 Yards Per Game 310.8 2.9 Yards Per Rush 2.7 7.3 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.1 0.2 Sacks Per Game 1.8

Oklahoma Offense vs. Iowa State Defense

Oklahoma Offense

Iowa State Defense 46.8 Points Per Game 16.5 506.8 Yards Per Game 292.5 4.0 Yards Per Rush 3.6 6.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.2 2.2 Sacks Per Game 2.0

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Best Bets & Predictions

Oklahoma and Iowa State looks like it is setting up to be a defensive battle. There doesn’t seem to be a lot to get excited about in this one, as it looks like it will be a low-scoring slugfest.

The Sooners are giving up just 8.5 points per game on the season so far, and it doesn’t have a lot to fear from this Cyclones offense. They average just 21 points per game, going at a lowly 2.9 yards per rush and an average 7.3 yards per pass.

Oklahoma is staunch against the run, giving up just 2.7 yards per carry and Iowa State can’t run the ball anyway. So, they will look to their pass game. That likely won’t work for them either, with Oklahoma ranking in the top-30 in the country against the pass.

Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel has a better chance of moving the ball on the other side of the ball, but again, it’s not an ideal matchup. Iowa State’s pass D is fine, and their secondary is holding opponents to just 6.2 yards per passing attempt. WR Andrel Anthony is the bright spark for this offense, and he will likely be the focus of the attack on Saturday.

Barring that, it’s difficult to see any way these teams can score. Our prediction and best bet in this one is that the game goes under 48.5, which can be backed at -110 with BetOnline.

