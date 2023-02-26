Stay with the same old, same old?

Or go with the new dude?

How about looking at the youngster?

That’s where Mississippi’s quarterback situation is during its spring practices.

There’s …

Jaxson Dart: The returning starter. His ceiling isn’t proving to be much higher than his floor.

Spencer Sanders: The established transfer starter from a Power Five program. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Walker Howard: The incoming redshirt freshman from LSU. He could be the future.

Just not yet.

The new Quarterback room at Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart

Spencer Sanders

Walker Howard

Rebels’ Offense Seeks Consistency in 2023

Ole Miss’ defense deserved a better finish last season.

The offense needs to step up.

Who will help the Rebels stay competitive in the SEC next November?

Will it be Dart?

He displayed athleticism, at times, completing 226 of 362 passes for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns as a first-year starter last season. He guided the Rebels to a 7-0 start, before stumbling to a 1-5 finish.

By sticking with Dart, the Rebels could build off the continuity he established during his two years in the crowded QB room. His 614 rushing yards provided the offense with a secondary dimension, but his 11 interceptions contributed to the late-season slide.

Will it be Sanders?

Most program insiders see the QB battle as between Sanders and Dart. Sanders, the Oklahoma State transfer, has earned 31 wins as a four-year starter, throwing for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns.

As a one-and-done graduate transfer, Sanders is taking the spring practices seriously. If he grasps the new offense quickly and shows an ability to efficiently maneuver through his check-downs, Sanders’ experience and upside could unseat Dart.

“I’m going to come in and work my tail off either way, whether the room is packed or not,” Sanders told 247Sports. “That’s just my mindset. I’ve always had a mindset of competing, driving (and) striving for better.

“I’ve never shied away from competition. I’m not going to start now.”

The Rebels’ annual spring game, the Grove Bowl, is slated for April 15 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Will it be Howard?

If it is, then injury and/or poor play from Dart and Sanders likely will be the cause.

Of the leading trio of contenders, Howard was the highest-rated prospect coming out of high school. But he threw four passes last season, completing two for seven yards. They all came in mop-up duty during the Tigers’ 63-7 rout of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. His season highlight was a 23-yard scramble, providing a glimpse of his dual-threat potential.

So who will it be?

With Howard’s inexperience and Dart’s inconsistencies, the Rebels’ coaching staff to go with Sanders after all three candidates share time in the Sept. 2 opener against Mercer.