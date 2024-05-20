Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk became boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion on Saturday. Usyk knocked down Tyson Fury of Manchester, England in the ninth round, (before winning in the 12th round via split decision), and now holds the World Boxing Association Super Heavyweight Champion title, the International Boxing Federation title, the World Boxing Organization title, the Ring Magazine Title, and the World Boxing Council title.

Usyk had been the heavyweight champion in the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine. On Saturday, he added the WBC title to his name. Fury had been the WBC heavyweight champion since February 22, 2020, and defended his title thrice before losing to Usyk. He retained his WBC titles by beating Deontay Wilder of the United States via knockout in Las Vegas on October 9, 2021, beating Dillian Whyte of Jamaica via technical knockout at London’s Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022, and beating Derek Chisora of Zimbabwe via technical knockout at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, 2022.

However on Saturday, Fury had no answer for Usyk of Simferopol, who delivered the win in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite a size disadvantage. Usyk is 6’3″, 220 pounds, while Fury is 6’9″, 262 pounds.

Fight Rescheduled

The bout between Fury and Usyk was originally scheduled for February 17. However it was rescheduled to May because Fury had a cut in training on February 2.

Who was the Last Undisputed Heavyweight Champion?

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Lennox Lewis of Great Britain. He held the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles from November 13, 1999 to April 12, 2000.

Usyk’s career record

Usyk is now at 22 wins and zero losses in his boxing career. He has won 14 bouts by knockout and eight by decision. He has had the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion since September 25, 2021 when he beat Anthony Joshua of Great Britain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk then defended those titles by beating Joshua again in Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022, and then knocking out Daniel Dubois of Great Britain in Wroclaw, Poland.