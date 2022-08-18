Boxing News and Rumors

Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds

Paul Kelly
oleksandr usyk
Arguably the best fighter on the planet and the former undisputed cruiserweight king, Oleksandr Usyk, faces Anthony Joshua on August 20th in their highly anticipated rematch. The fight this Saturday is taking place in the Middle-East where Jeddah is the destination, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his three world heavyweight titles in the desert this weekend. If you fancy a bet on the fight, check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.

Who knows what will happen between now and the first bell, but the fight is really catching the imagination of the world boxing public with just a few days to go until the heavyweight showdown begins.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua from Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight Details

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua
  • 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)
  • 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 5.30pm EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -210 | Anthony Joshua +175

Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight

Oleksandr Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight titles. The 35-year-old takes on British heavyweight rival, Anthony Joshua, at the magnificent Jeddah Super Dome. This is Usyk’s first fight in the Middle-East in his professional boxing career.

Usyk epitomizes class, and although he is quiet and doesn’t get involved in trash talking, do not let that fool you for how much of an animal the Ukrainian is once  he gets into the ring.

This mammoth heavyweight showdown takes place on Saturday night on August 20th. As the fight is in Saudi Arabia, there is a slight time difference. The main event between Usyk and Joshua should be getting underway at around 5.30pm EST.

Lets hope both Usyk and Joshua put on a show for the fans this weekend and give us a night of boxing that will live long in the memory. This really could be a heavyweight classic.

When is Oleksandr Usyk Fighting Next?

Usyk is fighting this weekend, on Saturday 20th August. The ring walk is likely to be around 5.30pm EST for this unified heavyweight world title mega-fight.

Usyk will walk to the ring second as he is the current champion and is the A-side in this fight.

Where is Usyk’s Next Fight?

The location for the highly anticipated heavyweight contest is in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert in Jeddah. The fight will take place in the state of the art new arena, the Jeddah Super Dome.

The Jeddah Super Dome has a capacity of 35,000 and opened just over a year ago on the 9th June 2021.

Oleksandr Usyk Record

19-0 (13 wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk Last Fight

The last time we saw Usyk in the ring was in the first fight with Anthony Joshua back in September 2021, with the Ukrainian putting on a boxing clinic and winning a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The three judges scorecards read 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in favour of Usyk.

It was a frustrating night for Anthony Joshua, who couldn’t solve the puzzle of Oleksandr Usyk, who used his superior boxing ability, quick hands and fleet of foot to dance around ‘AJ’, pepper him with his jab and made it look relatively easy.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Fight Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Oleksandr Usyk -210 betonline ag
Anthony Joshua +175 betonline ag
Draw +1800 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

How to Watch Usyk’s Next Fight

If you want to tune in and watch the Ukrainian’s next fight this Saturday as he faces Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch for three of the four heavyweight world titles, here is how you can do so:

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight mega fight from Saudi Arabi live on DAZN.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app, provided you have access to a phone, tablet or computer.

