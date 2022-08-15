Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua goes down this Saturday, August 20th from the Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current three belt champion at heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk, is arguably the pound-for-pound best fighter in all of boxing right now, and puts his highly coveted titles on the line against his former foe from last year, Britain’s golden boy, Anthony Joshua. This rematch between Usyk and Joshua is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the best fighters in the world right now.

Continue reading to find out our best bets for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 this Saturday night for the IBF, WBO and WBA-Super World Heavyweight Titles.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022

August 20th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 5.30PM EST

Approx 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Heavyweight Titles

WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome | Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome | Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -350 | Anthony Joshua +275

UFC Odds — Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Odds

Oleksandr Usyk comes in as the overriding -250 betting favorite in this match-up. For Anthony Joshua, this is the first time in his professional boxing career that sees him as the betting underdog. Last time out, Usyk bamboozled Joshua with his fast feet, fast hands and exceptional jab. If Joshua is to right the wrongs of the first fight, he has to take it to the Ukrainian and try to knock him out. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can the British boxing superstar prove the bookies wrong and defeat the number one in the division and possibly the world, Oleksandr Usyk? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

When betting on boxing, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the best boxing betting odds for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 fight via BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the best boxing betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 boxing betting sites for you!

Already claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Preview

A unified world title fight for heavyweight supremacy goes down between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in the heavyweight division this year.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, Usyk deserves to be the betting favorite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -250 is a bit too wide for our liking. ‘AJ’ is coming into this rematch with a fresh mindset, a new coach and a serious will to win. The 32-year-old has the chance to become a three-time world champion, not many people can claim they have achieved that in boxing history. Usyk is ranked at number one in various pound-for-pound boxing lists, but do not think this is going to be an easy nights work for the pound-for-pound king, far from it.

Usyk’s resumé is impeccable in the professional ranks. The 35-year-old is 19-0 in the paid ranks, including wins over the likes of Tony Bellew, Murat Gassiev, Mairis Briedis, Derek Chisora and of course, Anthony Joshua. He won three of the four world heavyweight titles back in September last year, and if successful at the weekend, will make his first defense.

Notably, Usyk of course has that win over ‘AJ’ from last year, but both fighters will believe they have improved since then and will have implemented new game plans to claim victory over each other.

Who will win heavyweight supremacy and solidify themselves as the best in the division?

Boxing Betting Trends — Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing events. Continue reading to find the best boxing betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk Betting Trends

Oleksandr Usyk has had three fights since his move to heavyweight, winning all three, one by KO/TKO and two by unanimous decision

Usyk has beaten every British fighter he has faces, all three wins were on his travels to England

Anthony Joshua Betting Trends

Anthony Joshua has won 22 of his fights by knockout, only going the distance three times, winning two

AJ last fought in Saudi Arabia in December 2019, beating Andy Ruiz in their rematch via unanimous decision

Free Usyk vs Joshua 2 Picks — The Best Bets for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

One of the best matchups imaginable in the heavyweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk clash for the second time, this time in Jeddah for the unified heavyweight titles. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the Brit right the wrongs from the first fight and make the necessary adjustments to win? Will Oleksandr Usyk keep his impeccable boxing record in tact? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having the Ukrainian superstar as a relatively heavy favourite. As we have alluded to, Usyk most definitely deserves to be the favourite, but you just have to look at AJ’s resumé to convince yourself that he can overcome adversity and win this rematch. Having the odds as wide as they are is slightly offensive to the Englishman.

With that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are slightly edging towards a Joshua stoppage victory in this fight. Although Usyk won the first fight and the majority of boxing fans see the same thing happening again, we can see Joshua making the necessary changes and winning back the three world title belts on his way to becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Our safest bet for this fight would be a stoppage victory for Usman, which is priced at around +280 with BetOnline. However, we can see the 32-year-old Watford superstar catching Usyk in the mid to late rounds, stopping him in rounds 7-9. You can get this at a price of +750 with BetOnline.

Of course Usyk will make it supremely difficult for Joshua, circling the champion and using his superior boxing pedigree, but that ultimately Joshua will catch Usyk as he is tiring carrying the extra weight, halting him in the second half of the fight. Another potential betting avenue to explore could be the amount of knockdowns in the fight. We think there could be a total of 2+ knockdowns, coming both from Usyk and Joshua, which is priced at +333 with BetOnline.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO’ prop at the current price of +280.

To place your free bets on Usyk vs Joshua 2 at BetOnline, click the link below.

Place Your Free Bets on Usyk vs Joshua 2 at BetOnline

Oleksandr Usyk — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: IBF, WBO and WBA-Super Champion

Age: 35

Country: Ukraine

Height: 6’3″ (190.5 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 19-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Decision: 6

Anthony Joshua — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats