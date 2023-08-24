Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will be live from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk will be putting his WBA, IBF, and WBO World heavyweight titles on the line when he takes on Daniel Dubois for a unification bout to see who is the best heavyweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -1250 Daniel Dubois +700

Oleksandr Usyk is the clear betting favorite in this fight, with odds of -1250. Daniel Dubois is the underdog, with odds of +700. Usyk is the reigning unified heavyweight champion, having defeated Anthony Joshua twice. He is a highly skilled boxer with a good jab and a sharp left hook. He is also a very intelligent fighter who knows how to use his reach and movement to his advantage. Dubois is a young and powerful heavyweight with a lot of potential. He has 19 wins and 1 loss, with 18 knockouts. However, he is still relatively inexperienced and has not faced a fighter of Usyk’s caliber.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Preview

The highly anticipated boxing fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is set to take place on August 26 at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. This fight has generated a lot of excitement among boxing fans, and both fighters bring their own unique strengths to the ring.

Oleksandr Usyk, the current unified heavyweight champion, is known for his technical skills and agility. He has a strong amateur background and an impressive professional record. Usyk’s footwork and ability to control the distance give him an advantage in the ring. He is a skilled counter-puncher and has shown his ability to outbox his opponents

On the other hand, Daniel Dubois is a young and powerful heavyweight contender. He possesses knockout power and has a reputation for being a heavy hitter. Dubois has been working on improving his boxing skills and has shown growth in his recent fights. He will be looking to utilize his size and power to overcome Usyk’s technical superiority

The fight’s narrative seems to suggest that Dubois has a puncher’s chance, as all heavyweights do. However, the odds heavily favor Usyk, with him being the favorite to win. It will be interesting to see if Dubois can effectively use his size and power to overcome Usyk’s technical prowess.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 +125

Oleksandr Usyk is the clear favorite to win his upcoming fight against Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian southpaw is the reigning unified heavyweight champion, having defeated Anthony Joshua twice. He is a highly skilled boxer with a good jab and a sharp left hook. He is also a very intelligent fighter who knows how to use his reach and movement to his advantage.

Dubois is a young and powerful heavyweight with a lot of potential. He has 19 wins and 1 loss, with 18 knockouts. However, he is still relatively inexperienced and has not faced a fighter of Usyk’s caliber.

I believe that Usyk will knockout Dubois in rounds 7-9. He will use his jab to keep Dubois at a distance and to set up his punches. He will also use his movement to avoid Dubois’s punches and to create openings. As the fight progresses, Usyk will start to land more and more punches, and he will eventually wear Dubois down. In rounds 7-9, Usyk will land a big shot that will knock Dubois out.Us

