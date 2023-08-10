How much does an Olympia Fields Country Club membership cost? Find the Olympia Fields Country Club membership cost, initiation fee, menu, dress code, and more.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Olympia Fields Country Club has been selected as the distinguished host for the BMW Championship for the very first time. With the stage for the penultimate FedEx Cup Playoffs event set, this illustrious club situated in the heart of Chicago’s esteemed community is designed to shine when the lights are the brightest.

Established in 1915, the Olympia Fields Country Club occupies a place of prominence in one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the United States. Renowned for its opulent amenities and acclaimed golf courses, this premier Illinois golf course has been a witness to history.

Over the years, the Olympia Fields Country Club has etched its name in golf lore, having hosted momentous events, including the 1925 PGA Championship, the Western Open Championships, the Solheim Cup, and the U.S. Open in 1928 and 2003. The footsteps of golf legends such as Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, and Walter Hagen have graced these grounds.

Elegantly woven into the fabric of history, the Olympia Fields Country Club is a shining testament to golf’s grandeur. The club proudly extends a range of amenities while demanding a substantial commitment.

Below, we’ll go over how much an Olympia Field Country Club membership costs, dress code, initiation fees, and more.

How Much Does An Olympia Fields Country Club Membership Cost?

Within the bounds of the Olympia Fields Country Club, members are privileged to indulge in an array of facilities, including swimming pools, tennis courts, driving ranges, and more. The club boasts a sprawling 36-hole layout, accompanied by a driving range facility sporting 20 tees.

Accolades have showered upon the Olympia Fields Country Club. The iconic country club has been featured in the Top 100 Courses in America and the Top 500 Holes in the World, while also being rated among the premier golf courses in Illinois.

Currently, the club has no waitlist, individuals aspiring to be a part of this exclusive haven must prepare to fork up a costly $50,000 initiation fee. This initial investment is then complemented by annual dues and fees, which collectively amount to approximately $11,000 per year.

BMW Championship 2023: Olympia Fields Country Club

The iconic Olympia Fields Country Club is synonymous with its Tudor-style clubhouse and watchtower, which stands as a timeless symbol of its heritage. Upholding its rich history, the club maintains stringent regulations throughout its hallowed halls.

Members will have to abide by a strict dress code at Olympia Fields Country Club. While attire may shift based on the activity, golf-appropriate clothing is mandated on the grounds, golf course, and practice facilities. Shorts are permissible, provided they remain within four inches above the knee.

However, certain clothing items, such as cargo shorts, athletic or jogging shorts, cutoff slacks, tennis shorts, blue denim, numeral jerseys, uncollared shirts, and t-shirts are explicitly prohibited. For gentlemen, the code stipulates that shirts must be neatly tucked in at all times, and hats should be worn with the bill facing forward outdoors.

A strict policy holds sway even over the youngest members and hat removal is mandatory indoors for all. This decorum underscores the club’s commitment to maintaining a dignified ambiance.

As the BMW Championship approaches at the Olympia Fields Country Club, the convergence of rich history and golfing excellence promises a thrilling chapter in the world of professional golf.

Golf Betting Guides 2023