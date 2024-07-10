Olympic Boxing Profile: Bakhodir Jalolov

In the fourth of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the men’s super heavyweight division.

Olympic Gold Medalist

Jalolov won all four bouts in boxing’s heaviest weight class (+91 kilograms) at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. He beat Muhammad Abdullayev of Azerbaijan 5-0 in the round of 16, Satish Kumar 5-0 of India in the quarterfinals, and Frazer Clarke of Great Britain in the semifinals. In Jalolov’s win over Clarke in the semifinals, the referee stopped the contest. In the gold medal bout, Jalolov beat silver medalist Richard Torrez of the United States 5-0. The bronze medals went to Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan.

Two-time World Champion

Jalolov has won two gold medals in the super heavyweight division at the International Boxing Association World Boxing Championships. The first came in 2019 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Jalolov beat Tsotne Rogava of Ukraine 5-0 in the second round, Richard Torrez of the United States via knockout in the quarterfinals, Maksim Babanin of Russia 5-0 in the semifinals, and Kunkabayev 5-0 in the final.

The second gold medal came in 2023, in Jalolov’s home country of Uzbekistan. Jalolov beat Danys Latyopov of Bahrain 5-0 in the second round, Teremoana Junior of Australia in the third round as the referee stopped the contest, Kunkabayev 5-0 in the quarterfinals, Ayoub Ghadfa of Spain in the semifinals via a walkover, and Fernando Arzola of Cuba 5-0 in the final.

Uzbekistan’s Olympic Boxing History

Uzbekistan has won 36 medals in the history of the Olympic Games, of which 15 have come in boxing. Of Uzbekistan’s 10 gold medals in boxing, five have come in boxing. Uzbekistan’s other four Olympic gold medals in boxing have been Muhammad Abdullaev in the men’s light welterweight division at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Hasanboy Dusmatov in the men’s light flyweight division at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men’s flyweight division at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and Fazliddin Gaibnazarov in the men’s light welterweight division at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.